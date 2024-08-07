Global site navigation

Video Captures Unsafe Taxi With Passengers, Mzansi Stunned: “Where Is the Main Door?”
Video Captures Unsafe Taxi With Passengers, Mzansi Stunned: “Where Is the Main Door?”

by  Sinothando Siyolo 2 min read
  • A social media user took to her TikTok account and shared an unsafe taxi they were in
  • The vehicle did not have the main sliding door but it was going on about business as if nothing was wrong
  • The online community reacted to the clip, with many expressing their disappointment in the taxi industry

An unsafe taxi was captured in a video carrying passengers like it was roadworthy.
A taxi conducted business despite not having a main sliding door. Images: @BFG Images
Source: Getty Images

A TikTok user took to their account and shared a video of an unsafe taxi with passengers.

In a clip uploaded by @tshego_setso, the taxi is driving without the main sliding door and what was shocking is the fact that it had passengers. The condition of its interior was not pleasing.

One could conclude by saying it belongs to the scrap yard. The seatbelt was not up to standard, the side mirrors were broken and the door handles were also not as they should be. Overall, the taxi was risky for passengers to be in.

Woman rides unsafe taxi

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users share similar experiences

The video gained over 50k views, with many online users expressing their disappointment in the taxi industry and sharing similar experiences.

@Rickys_meme.wrld wrote:

"😭😭I once sat on a camp chair in a taxi."

@karabo M wondered:

"Where is the main door? 😭😭😭😭😭"

@Thato_Black🖤 shared:

"My friend once had her feet in the air and could see the tar Road underneath."

@Abutimpho23 prayed:

"Father God help us with cars😂😂😂😭😭💔💔."

@2my_05 asked:

"Who's certifying these cars? u can't tell me that's road worthy,no."

@mini me was in shock:

"Bathong."

Learner pulls up at matric dance in a taxi

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Grade 12 pupil who arrived at his matric dance in a taxi.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @njabschonco, the white man is seen getting off a Siyaya taxi, walking on a red carpet with his black suit that had a Zulu touch. As he got out of the taxi, the schoolmates did not let him down, they screamed and cheered him on. According to the clip, the young man's creativity and swag saved him a lot of money.

