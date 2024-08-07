A white Grade 12 learner went out of the ordinary and arrived in a Siyaya taxi to his matric

As he arrived, walking on a red carpet with swag that had a Zulu touch his fellow schoolmates hyped him up

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving how his creativity and swag saved him money

A Grade 12 learner made an unusual grand entrance at his matric dance. He did not give in to the pressure of luxurious cars.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @njabschonco, the white man is seen getting off a Siyaya taxi, walking on a red carpet with his black suit that had a Zulu touch. It was not clear which school the gent was from but it was presumably from KwaZulu-Natal.

As he got out of the taxi, the schoolmates did not let him down, they screamed and cheered him on. According to the clip, the young man's creativity and swag saved him a lot of money.

White gent pulls up to matric dance in a taxi

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers stan the gent for creativity

The video raked over 800k views, with many online users loving the creativity and giving him applause.

@zancharity expressed:

"He humbled all the Lamborghini, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche etc. thanks for restoring the dignity of our daily transport 💖🤩👑."

@Chief shared:

"My friend Sisa Khambi borrowed me his father's Suite for my Matric Dance. Not a single person noticed and I had the best Night."

@Kitty Meow Meow loved:

"I'm sure even the driver was excited to be part of it😂😂❤️."

@MrsLindiwe commented:

"He is very creative 🥰."

@fisanikhoza0 said:

"I watched it 100 times❤️."

Students' hilarious standard procedure before groove

In another story, Briefly News reported about students who ate one slice of bread each before heading to groove.

A group of ladies were captured in a TikTok video having one slice of bread each before they went to groove. According to @bellam.sa, this is the standard procedure before they go out. The ladies were standing in a kitchen at res, all dolled up and with their purses on them. Each was with a slice of bread in their hand.

