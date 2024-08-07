Video Captures Student Arriving in a Taxi at Matric Dance, Netizens Stan: “I Watched It 100 Times”
- A white Grade 12 learner went out of the ordinary and arrived in a Siyaya taxi to his matric
- As he arrived, walking on a red carpet with swag that had a Zulu touch his fellow schoolmates hyped him up
- The online community reacted to the video, with many loving how his creativity and swag saved him money
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
A Grade 12 learner made an unusual grand entrance at his matric dance. He did not give in to the pressure of luxurious cars.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @njabschonco, the white man is seen getting off a Siyaya taxi, walking on a red carpet with his black suit that had a Zulu touch. It was not clear which school the gent was from but it was presumably from KwaZulu-Natal.
As he got out of the taxi, the schoolmates did not let him down, they screamed and cheered him on. According to the clip, the young man's creativity and swag saved him a lot of money.
White gent pulls up to matric dance in a taxi
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
TikTokkers stan the gent for creativity
The video raked over 800k views, with many online users loving the creativity and giving him applause.
@zancharity expressed:
"He humbled all the Lamborghini, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche etc. thanks for restoring the dignity of our daily transport 💖🤩👑."
@Chief shared:
"My friend Sisa Khambi borrowed me his father's Suite for my Matric Dance. Not a single person noticed and I had the best Night."
@Kitty Meow Meow loved:
"I'm sure even the driver was excited to be part of it😂😂❤️."
@MrsLindiwe commented:
"He is very creative 🥰."
@fisanikhoza0 said:
"I watched it 100 times❤️."
Students' hilarious standard procedure before groove
In another story, Briefly News reported about students who ate one slice of bread each before heading to groove.
A group of ladies were captured in a TikTok video having one slice of bread each before they went to groove. According to @bellam.sa, this is the standard procedure before they go out. The ladies were standing in a kitchen at res, all dolled up and with their purses on them. Each was with a slice of bread in their hand.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com