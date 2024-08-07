A woman on TikTok showed off her boyfriend’s drizzling ways after requesting some cash from him

The shameless gent took out fresh banknotes one by one to resemble the way DJ Khaled did in one of his famous music videos

Social media users were floored by the boyfriend’s silly moves and shared their creative jokes in the comments

A Mzansi gent made it drizzle for his woman after she asked him for money. The love birds chilled in his car when the money drought exchange occurred.

A woman requested money from her boyfriend, and he made it drizzle. Image: @kayrahcaliphoniam

Source: TikTok

Mzansi found the clip hilarious as they understand how stingy SA men can be at times.

Woman asks bae for girlfriend allowance; he makes it drizzle

Mzansi women know how stingy their men are, so when they request girlfriend allowance from them, they expect anything from a single gold coin to multiple amusing bank notes. A woman on TikTok took the chance and asked her bae for some money, and to her surprise, he made it drizzle.

The chap, who was chilling in his car with a beer, took out his thin wallet and started off by handing his girlfriend single bank notes DJ Khaled style. He took out a couple of R10 notes before his biggest R50 splurge, which made his drizzle total R90. The man was proud of his efforts of contributing to his girlfriend's allowance.

The lady filmed the moment and added the famous DJ Khaled recording from the 2014 hit song, ‘Hold You Down’.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to woman receiving money from bae

The hilarious clip made its fair rounds on TikTok, where a thread of 204 hilarious comments was shared. Netizens had this to say:

@Lulama Thuswa warned the lady:

"Don’t go spending it all on one place ke nawe."

@Yem_Yem wanted to balance an equation:

"Did he withdrew at Nedbank?"

@Nelly chocolate 🍫advised the lady to go crazy:

"Yes go buy your mama a house, I love it so much."

@northnatasha🦋joked that:

"You can do your hair and nails manje."

Woman dumps bae on WhatsApp for Not being able to upgrade her iPhone

Briefly News also reported that a Mzansi lady is not lowering her standards for anyone, especially not for the broke boys. A man shared a screenshot of his chats with his ex-girlfriend, who dumped him for not being able to afford an iPhone XR.

The lady made it clear that she cannot stay with a man who cannot upgrade her financially.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News