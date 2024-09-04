A makeup artist decided to spoil her mother with a makeup treat on her birthday, leaving her looking like a celebrity figure

The 41-year-old mom got lashes, a weave and a face-beat on her special day

Social media users took to the comment section to compliment the MUA for her work and her mom for her beauty

A mom looked great after receiving a makeover from her daughter. Image @mandyamahle1

Source: TikTok

Birthdays occur only once a year, and therefore, when it comes, it is important that one feels good, looks good and enjoys the day to the fullest.

A talented daughter whose user name is @mandyamahle1 turned her mother into a queen in celebration of her birthday.

Mom and daughter bond over makeup

The video shared by the TikTokker shows the pretty mom before the weave application. It then shows a complete glam look, with the woman wearing a lovely black shimmery dress.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps complement the gorgeous mom

After the final reveal, social media users were left amazed by how good she looked,—taking time to comment on the TikTok user's feed. Others also complemented her on how young she looked.

User @yandiemehlomahlemtshali shared:

"Yoh, she just looked younger than her age, rha she ate n left no crumbs🥰🥰🥰🥰."

User @Angelface was left in awe, commenting:

"The make up artist tho. Yhoooo. You're fire sisi. Your mom is beautiful."

User @kgaogelokp noted:

"This is a glam up and a half🥰🥰🥰🥰Woooooooow. am impressed🥰🥰🥰."

User @mrscashtime complimented the mom, adding:

"😭😭😭😭 She was gorgeous without the glam, then she became a model 🥺🔥."

User @smashmellows added:

"She looks like that model that snatched Mrs Kgomo's husband on Skeem Saam🥺❤."

User @nhlapa15 joked:

"Tell your mommy that I don't wanna see her without make up😭🥰🥰."

A lady transforms her little sister into a princess for her matric dance

In an article previously reported by Briefly News, a sister turned her baby sibling into a princess after giving her a complete makeover for her matric dance.

Social media users could not stop raving about how pretty she looked, while others begged for a complete picture to see the whole look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News