A granny who had not seen her son in two years got emotional after getting a surprise visit from him and his family in a touchy video

The cherry on top was seeing her granddaughter for the first time since she was born

Social media users wished they were rushed to the comment section to comment on how cute the moment was

After not seeing her in two years, a man and his family surprised his mom with a visit on her birthday. Image @zayandhaysworld

Source: TikTok

A touching TikTok video of a mother sitting at a food establishment, about to order a meal on her birthday, left the online community moved after her reaction to seeing her granddaughter for the first time.

The son shared the video on his @zayandkaysworld account, leaving social media users tearing up with the mom in happiness.

Mom's left speechless after holding her granddaughter for the first time

The mom had no idea that her son was around and that he was going to join her at the restaurant. She was still looking at the menu when he suddenly appeared.

After a tap on the shoulder, the unexpecting granny, only to see her son and his family,

Watch the video below:

The video gets the online community talking

The video attracted a lot of love from people who were touched by the mother's breakdown. Some wanted to know the reason the TikTokker had not seen his mother for two years.

User @jihanahmed2 understood the feeling, commenting:

"Bro you make me cry so deeply … I haven’t seen my mother almost two years and even I can’t anymore 😢😢😢😢 bless you to your mother."

User @kay.jay57 detailed:

"Mom was breathless and speechless all at the same time. 🥰 This was beautiful."

User @fransearrings1, a fellow granny shared:

"This is the absolute sweetest thing that I’ve seen lately!! I love this for her speaking on behalf of grandmas everywhere💜💜💜💜🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾."

User @jamaicanlionking shared a sad story:

"Bro I defenitely needed this smile today. My mom passed before my son was born so I share in beautiful moments like these. Love ya bro, much blessings."

User @minazuki904 joked:

"Now why has it been two years? Y’all better visit this sweet soul every week!"

User @089xox felt emotional, commenting:

"All I do is cry on this app 😭."

Siblings surprise their mom with a living room make-over

In another Briefly News article, two sisters warmed many hearts after surprising their mom with a brand-new living room

The siblings waited until their mom was away to pull their act of kindness, leaving the mom with a new television unit set, coffee table and couches.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News