Two women got rid of their mother's old living room furniture and surprised her with a new one

The duo made sure that they put in the new stuff while their mom was out of the house for a while

The online community reacted to the video, with many showing love to the ladies for their doing

Two ladies surprised their mother with new living room furniture. Images: @loves.lorri

Source: TikTok

Two daughters made their mother proud after they surprised her with a new living room furniture.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @loves.lorri, the girls removed their mom's old furniture and placed the new one. Their mother was out of the house when they did this.

The clip captured them putting in a television stand with LED lights around it - convenient when one wants to watch TV in the dark. They also placed a new coffee table and sofas.

When the mama came back, she was met with a surprise. In the clip, she was overcome with emotions.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Two sisters surprise their mother with new furniture

Watch the TikTok heartwarming video below:

TikTokkers loved the girl's surprise for their mom

The video garnered over 23k likes, with many online users loving what the siblings did for their mother.

@mivzz commented:

"This is what happens when siblings work together ."

@Miss24 felt emotional:

"I love this type of content."

@tlou000ms said:

"May your pockets never run dry your mum is blessed."

@WandiswaMchunu asked:

"Very nice. How did you install the LED lights and where did you get them?"

@sabzor072 stanned:

"Wow, beautiful may God bless you abundantly."

@Kutlwano Pooe-Msiza complimented:

"This is beautiful ❤❤."

@Tebello Elixir loved:

"Beautiful, well done. May blessing forever follow you. ❤️"

@It's just Lee wrote:

"The high five was the cutest part. Love this for your mama ❤️. Beautiful !"

Daughter buys new whip for mom

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who surprised her mother with a brand-new car.

The daughter, Lindokuhle Zwane, filmed the emotional moment and shared it for everyone to see. The young woman decided on a Suzuki because she knew it was something her mom had always wanted. With great care and secrecy, she arranged the surprise.

Source: Briefly News