Two Women Surprise Their Mom With Brand-New Living Room Furniture in a TikTok Video
- Two women got rid of their mother's old living room furniture and surprised her with a new one
- The duo made sure that they put in the new stuff while their mom was out of the house for a while
- The online community reacted to the video, with many showing love to the ladies for their doing
Two daughters made their mother proud after they surprised her with a new living room furniture.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @loves.lorri, the girls removed their mom's old furniture and placed the new one. Their mother was out of the house when they did this.
The clip captured them putting in a television stand with LED lights around it - convenient when one wants to watch TV in the dark. They also placed a new coffee table and sofas.
When the mama came back, she was met with a surprise. In the clip, she was overcome with emotions.
Two sisters surprise their mother with new furniture
Watch the TikTok heartwarming video below:
TikTokkers loved the girl's surprise for their mom
The video garnered over 23k likes, with many online users loving what the siblings did for their mother.
@mivzz commented:
"This is what happens when siblings work together ."
@Miss24 felt emotional:
"I love this type of content."
@tlou000ms said:
"May your pockets never run dry your mum is blessed."
@WandiswaMchunu asked:
"Very nice. How did you install the LED lights and where did you get them?"
@sabzor072 stanned:
"Wow, beautiful may God bless you abundantly."
@Kutlwano Pooe-Msiza complimented:
"This is beautiful ❤❤."
@Tebello Elixir loved:
"Beautiful, well done. May blessing forever follow you. ❤️"
@It's just Lee wrote:
"The high five was the cutest part. Love this for your mama ❤️. Beautiful !"
Daughter buys new whip for mom
In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who surprised her mother with a brand-new car.
The daughter, Lindokuhle Zwane, filmed the emotional moment and shared it for everyone to see. The young woman decided on a Suzuki because she knew it was something her mom had always wanted. With great care and secrecy, she arranged the surprise.
