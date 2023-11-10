Two sisters in South Africa surprised their mother with a gift of new sofas worth R20 000

A TikTok video of the mother's reaction to the gift went viral, with many netizens praising the sisters for their thoughtfulness

The video is a heartwarming reminder of the love and appreciation between mothers and their children

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Two sisters spent R20K on news sofas for their mother. Image: @zandilekamahlobo

Source: TikTok

Two sisters had South African social media netizens feeling emotional after they surprised their mother with a thoughtful gift.

Sisters spend R20K to put a smile on mum's face

A TikTok video shared by @zandilekamahlobo shows the sisters going to a furniture shop as they look around for new sofas before making a R20 000 purchase.

The video goes on to show the new furniture being loaded at the back of a truck before it shows the mother's reaction when she arrives home to see the new brown leather couches in her lounge.

The mother was overcome with joy as she looked at the new couches and sat on one of them excitedly.

Watch the heartwarming moment in the video below:

Netizens praise the thoughtful sisters

Mothers work hard for their families, and many can agree that they deserve the world and more!

Many netizens were touched by the siblings' furniture gift and commended the girls on a job well done and for making their mother happy.

vamm22 said:

"Amantombazane enza njenake asebenzela ekhaaaaaaya good job guys."

ceboh788 replied:

"Wow ngo aunty wami. Ngaze ngambongela. Inkosi inibusise ave senikhulile☺️."

Sineh Mngadi commented:

"Job well done girls❤️."

sibekezelomabekes commented:

"Mfethu, waze wajabula yoo❤️❤️uJehova andise bakithi."

fikilendlovu57 responded:

"Mummy is so beautiful ."

Amanda’ commented:

"She looks so happy ."

Female soldier gives mom superb surprise in emotional video

In another story, Briefly News reported that a beautiful young female soldier called @mixeddddoll on Twitter has shared a heartwarming video that has gone viral and teared up many social media users at the same time.

The footage captured the exact moment that @mixeddddoll hid in waiting for her mother to see her after returning from a mission she had been on as part of her official duties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News