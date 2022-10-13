A video of an elderly lady being surprised with a brand-new leather couch set has been circulating online

The footage was posted by Hlengiwe Masimula who took it upon herself to buy a thoughtful gift for her mother

The video has since gone viral with many Mzansi peeps commending Hlengiwe on her act of kindness and a job well done

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

After sacrificing so much to raise and care for their children, parents are deserving of the very best. One woman did just that after she took it upon herself to buy a special birthday gift for her mother.

A gogo received a special delivery of a new couch set for her birthday. Image: @hlengiwemasimula/TikTok

Source: UGC

TikTok user Hlengiwe Masimula (@hlengiwemasimula) posted a video of her head to a furniture shop to make a purchase of a brand new couch seat.

She is seen finalising the purchase before she and the delivery truck make their way to the house.

The unsuspecting mother is seen in the house busy with a client as Hlengiwe and the delivery men arrive. They proceed to take out the old furniture and replace it with brand-new black leather couches. The grateful mother is soon seen sitting comfortably on one of the couches.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The beautiful gesture warmed the hearts of many Mzansi peeps who commended Hlengiwe on her act of kindness and a job well done.

Ziphozonkedlungwa responded:

“Manje nakhalisa nami ngingasiye nomama ngaze ngahalela.”

user1583405281926 commented:

“Aaah! umusa phezukomusa.”

Kingdom Mayisela replied:

“Oh nkosiyam siyabonga umusa .”

Thokozanicloutild said:

“Bless you Hlengi, kusho ukuthi ukuphethe kahle ugogo, Love this. .”

sabzangubane53 wrote:

“Waze wazitapela izibusiso .”

busisiwegladys141 replied:

“Syabonga cc nkulunkulu akbusise.”

Female soldier gives mom superb surprise in emotional video after returning from mission

In another story, Briefly News reported that a beautiful young female soldier called mixeddddoll on Twitter has shared a heartwarming video that has gone viral and teared up many social media users at the same time.

The footage captured the exact moment that @mixeddddoll hid in waiting for her mother to see her after returning from a mission she had been on as part of her official duties.

However, the part that popped many eyes was the happy mother's reaction when she set her eyes on the young lady for the first time in a very long time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News