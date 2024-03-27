A little bundle of joy who spends most of her time with her grandmother showed what she observed

The little one was asked for cash, and she hid it in her chest like her grandma would do

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding what the granddaughter did funny

A bundle of joy hilariously hid money like her gogo. Images: @christolene.

Source: TikTok

A young child left South African online users in stitches when she hid cash like her gogo.

In the video uploaded by @christolene_, the young girl can be seen having a joyful time, playing with her family members while in her comfortable clothes. On her hand, she had money. One person asked her for cash.

The little one's reply threw everyone into a laughing mode. The young one, like her grandma, usually does in such situations, she took the money and placed it on her chest.

Bundle of joy hide moment like gogo

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the granny's child

The video garnered over 20k likes, with many online users laughing their lungs out. The TikTok user highlighted that the bundle of joy stays with her gogo a lot.

@Madam commented:

"This generation ."

@Kelebogile stanned:

" She's so observant."

@Da_Twiins shared:

"My child used to imitate how my granny walks her great grandmother ."

@Avantika Arjoon laughed:

"Oh my goodness ."

@ghIq loved:

"What a champ, such a gorgeous girl❤️."

@Roniesha Reeds said:

"African Bank ."

@Naaj Nadine laughed:

"Jho she watching granny when the big ones come back with change and ask for R2 ."

@Unako Intle was in disbelief:

" No, she didn’t."

@panduset12 complimented the girl:

"Best saving she knows a lot ."

@mbalimchunu266 adored:

"She is so cute."

A bundle of joy disturbs cleaning grandma

In another story, Briefly News reported about a bundle of joy who disturbed her grandmother who was trying to do her daily duties of cleaning.

A TikTok video of an adorable little toddler disturbing her grandmother from cleaning the house left South Africans laughing. The sight of the cute little angel tugging at and pulling her gogo's bucket went viral and left smiles on peeps' faces.

Source: Briefly News