An old lady had her hands full with a toddler who kept disrupting her as she went about her daily duties

The little angel made sure her presence was felt until Gogo decided to move her

Mzansi related to how this is a common struggle for gogos and their grandkids

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

An adorable little toddler kept her granny busy with her antics as she disturbed her while cleaning. Image: @presh_playkg/ monkeybusinessimages

Source: UGC

A TikTok video of an adorable little toddler disturbing her grandmother from cleaning the house left South Africans laughing.

The sight of the cute little angel tugging at and pulling her gogo's bucket went viral and left smiles on peeps' faces.

Cute little angel disrupts gogo cleaning

The video begins with the old lady trying to mop the hallway.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her nunus grandchild starts wobbling in her direction and bites her hand.

The granny laughs and guides the little child away from the mop.

The little cherub tries to copy her grandmother by attempting to grab the mop.

The baby refuses to go, and the poor old lady has to drag her away, putting her in the next room.

The baby does a cute little dance and smiles as a last act of defiance.

Watch the video here:

TikTokkers find toddler's antics cute

Her coy smile moves netizens, and they try to decode what she may have been thinking.

Oh So Sugary laughed and said that infants trouble their grandparents constantly.

"They are giving out parents a hard time, like my niece and my mom."

Thabi Love added that it looked like the child was trying to help gogo, which children love to do from a young age.

"Hebanna koko, you said we don't do anything, jwale ka thusa yanong dinsthang?"

For Kamogelo.mokoape, it was the smile at the end of the video.

Pokalisious recommended they get a baby broom for her.

"Please check at Crazy store. They normally have kids' brooms. This will keep her busy."

Flo_blossom remarked at her dragging her feet.

"It's like she forgot how to walk."

Nayla_Sups pointed out that her outfit is common for naughty toddlers.

"It's always the ones with the bear outfits."

Country loves on old woman with newborn

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote about how Mzansi fawned over a gogo showing love to her newborn grandchild.

A video showed the old lady tenderly bathing a newborn.

The granny received blessings on blessings from Mzansi, who loved what she was doing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News