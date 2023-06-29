A mom-and-daughter duo stole netizens' breaths in a video that showed their age difference

The magnificent mother looked nothing like a parent as she danced, showing off her dazzling body

TikTokkers fed their eyes with the bewitching mother and complimented her graceful ageing

A young woman and her gorgeous mother took social media by storm in a viral video that compared their age with mommy looking drop-dead divine. Image: @mamaandkenn

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of a young woman dancing with her mother has netizens dropping their jaw because of how hot the mama is!

According to some comments, tikTokkers could not get enough of the remarkably attractive mother, who seems to have aged like fine wine, making the video go viral with 1 million views.

Stunning mama wows TikTok

The video was posted by mom-and-daughter duo @mamaandkenn, who have over 1.3 million followers on TikTok.

The video is captioned:

"Mood because it's my mom's Bday weekend!!"

The video starts with the voluptuous mother and her stunning daughter standing beside each other, and their ages are captioned above them.

The young lady is 18 years old, while her mother is 46 years old.

However, the mama does not look like she's 46 but looks like she may be her daughter's age.

The video has the beautiful young woman dancing with her mother in the background, dancing the same moves.

Mothers and daughters must spend time together, and the fact that they share an account shows how close they are.

The enthralling daughter is dressed in a Versace t-shirt with matching Versace leggings, while her gorgeous mother is wearing a Milano t-shirt with black leather leggings.

Watch the video here:

Netizens go crazy over mommy in comment section

It seems like social media is more concerned with the alluring young dame moving out of the way so that they could admire her attractive parent.

Jerry Mcgregor412 did not hold his admiration for the enchanting looker of a mother. He said:

"That 1977 model is fire!"

Marshall asked the daughter to step aside.

"Girl, get out the way so I can see momma lol."

GodBodyJay said that the pair looked identical.

"You two are twins. Mom is ageing like fine wine."

Chiquita22 applauded mom's youthfulness.

"Mama, you look nice for your age. You both nailed the dance."

Stayenlightened@icloud admired their bond.

"Both of you are beautiful people! I love the teamwork. Cherish your unbreakable bond."

