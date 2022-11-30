A little boy uplifted his school's spirit in the morning when he gave a moving prayer to kick off the day

The boy prayed like a seasoned pastor in front of the schoolchildren and teachers and people online were impressed

The TikTok video is close to a million views, and people commented that the boy is definitely anointed

A boy praying at his school assembly: Image: @katkayla_m/TikTok

A video posted by @katkayla_m went viral on TikTok after she posted a boy giving an emphatic prayer at his primary school.

His schoolmates listened attentively with their eyes closed as the boy was overwhelmed by the spirit. The teachers supported him, too, by nodding every now and in the wholesome video.

He thanked and asked God for protection and told his peers to trust in God and Jesus, who was crucified on the cross.

Mzansi people loved the clip and said the young man needed to be protected at all costs. Some said he is more spiritually advanced than many adults and they liked and shared the clip.

Watch the TikTok video below:

@Youruncleswife1 said:

"He needs protection because he is already threatening the territories of darkness in that school."

@lebogangmokoena55 wrote:

"It's the result of kids being raised by grandparents"

@matshediso516 said:

"Father god protect this soul in Jesus' name I pray."

@keatlegilekea0 mentioned:

"To even think there are still other adults who don’t even know how to pray, these are powerful words for his age.God protect this child from evil."

@sefodo12 added:

"Wow, the boy is anointed. He is the chosen one. I can feel his powers from God."

@user5093606621220 asked:

"How do I like this video 1000 times? Wow, I had goosebumps. God bless and protect this young man."

@busimaqabe stated:

"This is what we need to teach our children seriously."

@vhadau_1 commented:

"Those con man starts here."

