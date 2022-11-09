An adorable clip of a child passionately praying to go to Grade three gave Mzansi peeps the feels

The little dude was surrounded by his fellow classmates, who held up their hands in the air and joined the cute kid

Peeps loved what they saw and commented on the way the potential pastor prayed while cracking some jokes

An endearing child praying to go to Grade 3 three had Mzansi peeps in their feels because of his undeniable passion.

A cute clip of a child praying to go to Grade 3 won over South Africans with his infectious enthusiasm. Images: @jah_vinny_23/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@jah_vinny_23 shared the cute clip to his thousands of followers on Twitter, and peeps loved it while others joked about the dude's energy. The kid isn't the only one wrapped up in the spirit of prayer, his equally adorable classmates surround him as he takes charge.

The eyes being shut tight and hands being raised high in the air while the prayer goes on really add to how cute everything is in the clip. The little dude's uniform also adds to the whole wholesome vid, making him look like a pastor in the making.

The little boy also took his time to pray about things other than going to Grade three, he also prayed for a car as well. Mzansi peeps adored the clip, while others made some jokes about it. See the comments below:

@lynne_cpt021 said:

"He really wants to go to Grade 3."

@KomaneAndile mentioned:

"He really needs the car more than Grade 3 "

@Its_Thuso posted:

@Modise__ZA commented:

"Me 15mins before exam knowing well I didn't study for it."

@ZintleDiko asked:

"Lol is he studying to be a pastor by any chance?? "

@Makatile_K shared:

@Rathipa_Rampedi said:

"No other way, pass with distinctions after this prayer "

@MphoBaldwin mentioned:

"Boy found his calling very early"

@KayAlafia commented:

"This was so me on my 1st semester for my postgraduate coursework Malaysian Statistics Methodology 2 "

Source: Briefly News