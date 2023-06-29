A mother made her daughter cry happily when she received a cell phone at her birthday celebration

Her aunt posted the video on TikTok, which tugged at South Africans’ hearts, drawing millions of views

TikTokkers congratulated her and celebrated the young angel for her beautiful skin

Ivy Hlongwane shared a video of her sister who bought her daughter a cellphone, making her cry at her 8th birthday party. Image: @veelomuhle/ Ivy Vee Hlongwane

If anything can make a child cry tears of joy, it's getting a phone for their birthday.

A beautiful woman shared a precious moment on TikTok where her sister gifted her daughter with her phone at her 8th birthday party.

Mother surprises daughter with phone at 8th party

The daughter's eyes flowed with joyful tears, touching the heart of over 2 million netizens.

@veelomuhle captioned her video:

"One thing about this one, she can cry ke. She appreciates a lot."

In the video, the beaming parent sings happy birthday to her daughter, handing her a black box with a gift.

She doesn't know that there's a cellphone intended as a gift for her.

Onlookers are recording the moment as the little girl unwraps her gift, only to find a new cellphone.

The adorable angel's jaw drops, her eyes widen, and she smiles before bursting into tears.

This made celebrating her 8th birthday party all the more precious.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi swoons over precious gesture from mommy

Netizens gushed over the mom's gesture and the little girl's beauty.

HlatseDali complimented the young dame's beautiful skin.

"She's got very beautiful skin. She will go far with that skin. Mommy, remind her all the time."

Amy Abundance complimented the mom for giving birth to such a gorgeous young woman.

"Her skin tone is so beautiful and smooth. You created some real magic."

Mandysbu noted how she cried at the party that celebrated her child's birthday was sophisticated.

"Akasemncane while she cries like a lady. Indoni yamanzi."

Rapootebogo commented on the cuteness of her cry.

"It's cute how they cry over the smallest things."

Boohle recalled when her daughter also shed a tear for getting a phone.

"My daughter also cried after I bought her a tablet she's been asking for ever since."

Proud mom buys son iPhone for becoming prefect

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a proud mother gave her son an iPhone after he became a prefect at his school.

The woman posted on Twitter, and the young man could be seen grinning as he posed with his new phone.

Mzansi applauded the woman for gifting her child; some said the gesture melted their hearts.

