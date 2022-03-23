Empini singer Kelly Khumalo pulled out all the stops for her beautiful daughter Thingo's birthday party

The doting mother of two took to her social media to share pictures from Thingo's colourful Candy Land themed birthday celebration

The star also gave a shout out to those who made the event a success, among them celebrity chef Zondi who did the beautiful cake and celeb party planner Nono Events

Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo's daughter Thingo recently turned eight years, and to celebrate her special day, and the Ngathwala Ngaye singer threw a colourful Candy Land themed party.

Kelly Khumalo posted pictures from her daughter Thingo's ‘Candy Land’ themed birthday party. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Thingo, Kelly's second child, is also daughter to the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa. The celeb child stole the hearts of Mzansi fans when she appeared on her mother's reality TV show Life With Kelly Khumalo.

The proud mom took to her Instagram page and shared pictures from the fun-filled birthday party. She wrote: "My little girl turned 8 this last weekend."

Khumalo also took time out to thank the service providers who made Thingo's colourful day possible. The beautiful decor and setup was done by celebrity event planner Nono Events and the cake was done by Chef Zondi.

Kelly's fans also seized the opportunity to wish Thingo a happy birthday.

@thula_zee wrote:

"How time flies. Happy birthday Princess Thingo."

@mrs_s_dlamini added:

"Happy belated baby Thango."

keneilwekene18 commented:

"Happy birthday to you my sweetheart Thingo."

Mafikizolo’s Theo Kgosinkwe celebrates daughter Sky’s 1st birthday with lush party, wife Vourné shares photos

Still on celebrity babies' birthdays, Briefly News reported that one half of the award-winning Mzansi music duo Mafikizolo Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourné went all out for their daughter Sky's birthday.

Sky looked like a princess with a cute green tutu skirt and a white vest. Her hair was styled into ponytails and was accessorised with white ribbons. Doting mom Vourné also wore a matching tutu skirt and white vest.

According to TimesLIVE, Sky's cute outfit was designed by her aunt singer Nhlanhla Nciza. The publication also stated that the lavish birthday party was held at Pere House, a popular spot for children's birthday celebrations.

