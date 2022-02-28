Mafikizolo singer Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourné pulled all the stops to celebrate their daughter Sky's first birthday

The couple, who tied the knot in August 2020, welcomed their daughter Oratilwe Alexis-Sky Kgosinkwe on 24 January 2021

To mark their baby's first birthday, Theo and Vourné hosted friends and family to a lavish birthday party

One half of the award-winning Mzansi music duo Mafikizolo Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourné went all out for their daughter Sky's birthday.

Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourné marked their daughter Sky's birthday and shared photos. Images: @vourne04 and @theo_kgosinkwe

Source: Instagram

Sky looked like a princess with a cute green tutu skirt and a white vest. Her hair was styled into ponytails and was accessorised with white ribbons. Doting mom Vourné also wore a matching tutu skirt and white vest.

According to TimesLive, Sky's cute outfit was designed by her aunt singer Nhlanhla Nciza. The publication also stated that the lavish birthday party was held at Pere House, a popular spot for children's birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Vourné gave her followers a glimpse of her baby's lush birthday celebrations. She posted photos from the day and she also thanked friends and family who joined them as they celebrated their daughter's special day. She wrote:

"This weekend we celebrated our babies 1st birthday! Thank you to all our family and friends who came out to play!"

Source: Briefly News