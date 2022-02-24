Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo treated her fans to a glimpse of how she and her family celebrated her billionaire husband's birthday

Naidoo posted pictures from the lavish and private event to her social media pages, much to the delight of her followers

The former Scandal actress described her husband Vivian Reddy as the light of her life in one of the Instagram posts

Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo went all out for her husband Vivian Reddy's birthday.

The reality TV star gave her fans and followers a sneak peek of how they marked Vivian's birthday surrounded by friends and family.

Sorisha flooded her Instagram page with pictures from the lavish event. The event was decorated with blue, white and gold balloons.

ZAlebs reports that Sorisha said her husband is the light of her life.

"The light of my life #mybirthdayboy," she captioned one of the posts.

The reality star's fans took to the comments section to help her celebrate the love of her life.

@prettyinpinkbackdrops wrote:

"The best pic! All his blessings beside him."

@darlinsargood commented:

"Glad to see happy faces celebrating Mr Reddys birthday! So what do you (Sorisha) give a man for his birthday who has everything?"

@patherterance said:

"Happy birthday Viv have an awesome day."

@thembinkosingcobo added:

"Happy birthday to the great man."

@kubeshnee also said:

"Happiest Birthday blessings to Vivian."

MaKhumalo embraces her rural background despite being dragged by ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ viewers

In more news about The Real Housewives of Durban, Briefly News reported that reality TV star Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku got dragged for her house by viewers. The TV star who is popular for her role in the Mzansi Magic's reality series Uthando Nesthembu where she stars with her husband Musa Mseleku and co-wives said she will not live a fake life to impress #RHOD viewers.

MaKhumalo was dragged following the episode that aired Thursday night. Peeps noted that her house does not compare to other cast mates' houses that exudes elegance and a lavish lifestyle.

Fans were also not impressed when she arrived at the event she had organised with a Toyota vehicle, while others showed up in high-end luxurious cars.

Responding to the negative comments, MaKhumalo said she will not live a fake lifestyle to impress the viewers. Speaking to Drum Magazine, Thobile said it would also be misleading if she has a new house on the show when everyone knows that she is from Umzumbe.

