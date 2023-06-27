A father shared a video on TikTok of his daughter's reaction after he returned from his vacation

The baby happily shouted for her dad while he was feeding her as if she couldn't believe that it was really him

South African's hearts melted at her facial expressions and how she kept repeating his name

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A TikTok video of a baby’s reunion with her dad warmed Mzansi hearts as she was ecstatic to see him. Source: @thembatom/Tiktok

Source: TikTok

TikTok video of daughter shouting dads name after reunion

In a heartwarming TikTok video that has captured the attention of South Africans, a cute baby's pure delight upon seeing her daddy return from vacation has melted hearts across the nation.

As the video unfolded, the baby's face lit up with pure joy and excitement as she saw that her dad (@thembatom) was the one who was feeding her. Her infectious squeals of delight captured the essence of a long-awaited reunion, reminding viewers of the incomparable bond shared between a father and his child.

The baby joyfully screamed:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Daddy! Daddy! Daddy!"

Check out the video below:

The heartwarming video highlighted the strong connection between the baby and her father. Despite being away on vacation, the dad's return elicited an outpouring of love and happiness from the little one, reinforcing the special and unbreakable bond they share.

TikTok video of daughter's reaction stirred up emotions among Mzansi

The video's emotional impact resonated deeply with South Africans and touched a chord with viewers. This is what they had to say:

Reitu_d said

"I love how she is saying 'daddy.'”

Mr jaivane 12534 commented:

"Awww she missed you daddy.”

Zaza added:

"She knows she has the best! Why not keep calling for him?"

Fhulufelo said:

”Daddy’s copy and paste.”

Tshidi Tlhapane commented:

“She looks so cute, daddy’s girl.”

The video serves as a heartwarming reminder of the love and joy that family reunions bring, evoking nostalgia and prompting reflection on the precious relationships in our own lives.

Father-daughter duo rock amapiano challenge

In related news, Briefly News reported about a father and daughter participating in an amapiano challenge.

Netizens were not only infatuated with the father-daughter but also because people found it hard to believe that the two were father and daughter. The TikTok video had over 290k views and over 400 comments with users showing their admiration for the father-daughter relationship the pair had.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News