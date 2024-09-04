A viral video of a toddler running in fear of her shadow left many social media users in stitches

Each time the baby saw her shadow, she broke into a scream, running around as if she were in a marathon

Social media users rushed to the comment section to share their amusement

A 2-year-old toddler ran for her life after facing her biggest fear. Image@ @theafrolatinfamilia

Source: TikTok

An adorable toddler got the online community rolling on the floor with laughter after a video compilation of her running from her shadow was shared by her folks.

The parents shared the video post on their account @theafrolatinfamilia on the TikTok app, attracting 3 million views and thousands of comments.

The toddler runs for her life

In the clips shared, the two-year-old walks until she sees her shadow and starts stressing out in fear.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Netizens express their fondness for the toddler

After watching the video, social media users detailed how the toddler's shadow scare amused them, while others were left convinced that parenting was not their thing.

User @realestate..rell shared:

"I thought my family had it bad bc my toddler is scared of flies (which are everywhere). This is the ultimate😫😫😭😩🌻"

User @.anitabonita was left convinced that parenting is not for her, adding:

"Lord knows I can't be no parent because I would just burst out laughing 😭😭😭."

User @_salsakitty_ was taken aback, commenting:

"This is wild because I completely forgot this phase of development, but watching her trip over herself like threw me back to the real fear of running away from my own shadow when I was this age 😭."

User @ellamack568 felt amused, adding:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 I love her 😂😂 she's not afraid of anything but that shadow 🤣."

User @chanta.124 laughed:

"I can’t lie; the way she was looking all around took me out🤣🤣."

User @nicebynature1 shared:

"Really do forget there are little human beings experiencing everything for the first time 😂."

Mom scares toddler with a teddy bear

In an article reported by Briefly News, a mom jokingly chased her toddler inside a shop while carrying a giant teddy bear.

The video left the online community in stitches, and some shared that they would try the prank on their family members.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News