A mom on TikTok shared that she had sent her little girl to her sister’s place

When she visited her daughter, she could barely recognise her under the foreign layer of clothes that she was dressed in

The toddler baddie was turned into a dusty baddie in a jumpsuit with shades that turned her into a slay queen

A mom on TikTok took her two old daughters to live with her fashion-enthusiastic aunt for a while.

An aunt turned her niece into a baddie with Shein fashion. Image: @nomhle_m0

When she visited her daughter, she barely recognised her under the trendy Shein outfit for baddies. The outfit aged the two-year-old girl named Enhle.

Mzansi turning toddlers into baddies

A mom named Nomhle took to TikTok to express her shock at her two-year-old daughter’s extreme makeover. Nomhle had taken Enhle to live with her sister for a while.

She left her adorable baby in good condition and expected to see the same cute baby when she couldn’t visit again. When Nomhle returned, she could barely recognise her daughter under the layer of the Shein outfit and boots she had been wearing.

The trendy outfit aged Enhle and turned her into an ashy slay queen. Enhle topped off her new look with futuristic shades as her mom filmed footage to express her disbelief.

She captioned her video:

“POV: The daughter I took to my sister’s place vs the daughter I went to see. I was defeated.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi’s Toddler Extreme Makeover

Parents enjoy raising their children their own way. They know best what their children’s needs are as they are the ones with whom they spend their time most.

When a parent leaves their child with someone else, even for a short period, they become anxious about their child’s needs and whether or not they are being met. This mom was tired of wondering if her toddler was in good hands at her sister’s place and decided to visit her.

Nomhle could barely believe her eyes when a different, grown-up baby greeted her. Her daughter had been given an extreme makeover by her aunt, who had been experimenting with baddie fashion on Shein.

Netizens roared at the ridiculous outfit and commented:

@Primrose Sibanda thought that the aunt did a good job:

"But she was still slaying."

@kulungile malibane wonders why:

"Bodycon jumpsuit??? "

@Mo was puzzled:

"Is she wearing stockings as a jumpsuit?"

