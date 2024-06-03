A mother on TikTok shared a hilarious transformation of her son when she visited her grandmother in the Eastern Cape

The mom, Athini, showed her TikTok followers how she dressed her son in the City and how the son’s grandmother dressed the little boy up in totally different clothes in the village

The internet could not deal with the accurate transformation and sprinted to the comments section to roar at the significant difference

A boy mom on TikTok shared before and after footage of her son.

A grandma turned her grandchild into a shepherd with a new wardrobe transformation. Image: @athini19

Source: TikTok

The mother, Athini shared a TikTok of her son’s wild transformation.

A grandma’s love

A mother, Athini, shared photos of her son before and after he visited grandma in the village. The before pictures showed the boy in his fabulous outfits and cool accessories, and the after pictures in the village showed the boy in his most unrecognisable form, dressed like a shepherd.

The mother could not believe her eyes when he went to pay her family a visit in the village and saw how foreign her son looked dressed in raggedy clothes. The boy is seen unbothered playing in the yard.

Watch video below:

Grandma’s transformation

Athini's video is almost at a million views. It managed to attract 102K likes, 2614 saves and a thread of 3111 comments. The internet roared at the transformation, and others shared their stories of the famous grandma's transformation:

@Lu_Khwange shared her understanding with Athini:

"That time all his clothes are packed nicely in a suitcase saved for a special occasion that only comes once in six months, ohh marn."

@Lucia Nyembe assured the mom that the boy is okay:

"Trust me, he’s living his best life."

@user7554156323057 shared her friend's experience with the grandma transformation:

"My friend passed his son in the gate, she could not recognise him the fist time she asked gogo where he was."

