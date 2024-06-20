“Nesta Is Fit”: Domestic Worker Gets New Drip for Runs With Neighbour, SA Smiles

A domestic worker and her neighbour received TikTok fame after the neighbour shared a clip of them running

The fame led to support from the community, who gifted the domestic worker socks, shoes and clothing for her runs

People on the social media platform got emotional in the comment section and admired the pair's bond

A domestic worker ditched her uniform after the community gifted her a new running outfit. Images: @maryke_nel

Source: TikTok

A domestic worker who made headlines for running with her neighbour received brand-new gear appropriate for the road.

Briefly News previously reported about a woman named Maryke Nel who recorded her runs with a domestic worker named Nesta. The duo made quite an impression on social media users, with Nesta gaining fame on TikTok as she ran in her pink uniform.

The fit woman is now swapping the pink outfit for stylish workout clothes. In one of her TikTok posts, Maryke shared on her account (@maryke_nel):

"Nesta got her new shoes and a hamper with running clothes and socks! I am in awe of how the community has come together for her."

In a separate post, Maryke gave viewers a look at Nesta in her new gear, ready to smash those kilometres.

Watch the video below:

Woman shares how she met the domestic worker

In her first post with Nesta, Maryke shared that she met the woman when she greeted her while on her run.

"All of a sudden, she started running next to me. So I introduced myself, and she told me her name was Nesta. We only ran about 100m, and then she stopped by her house and told me that she’ll see me again tomorrow."

Netizens adore the bond

Many social media users—new and old—who followed the duo's journey were thrilled when Nesta received her running clothes and sent the two ladies words of encouragement and positivity.

@londi_mashozi told Maryke:

"I wish there were someone by my house who would have your patience with me. You’re such a lovely lady."

@thumamina90 shared their surprise at Nesta's physique:

"No way. Nesta is fit."

An emotional @nnyane_ commented:

"Yet another day crying for strangers on the internet."

Source: Briefly News