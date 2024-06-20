“Nesta Is Fit”: Domestic Worker Gets New Drip for Runs With Neighbour, SA Smiles
- A domestic worker and her neighbour received TikTok fame after the neighbour shared a clip of them running
- The fame led to support from the community, who gifted the domestic worker socks, shoes and clothing for her runs
- People on the social media platform got emotional in the comment section and admired the pair's bond
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
A domestic worker who made headlines for running with her neighbour received brand-new gear appropriate for the road.
Briefly News previously reported about a woman named Maryke Nel who recorded her runs with a domestic worker named Nesta. The duo made quite an impression on social media users, with Nesta gaining fame on TikTok as she ran in her pink uniform.
The fit woman is now swapping the pink outfit for stylish workout clothes. In one of her TikTok posts, Maryke shared on her account (@maryke_nel):
"Nesta got her new shoes and a hamper with running clothes and socks! I am in awe of how the community has come together for her."
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
In a separate post, Maryke gave viewers a look at Nesta in her new gear, ready to smash those kilometres.
Watch the video below:
Woman shares how she met the domestic worker
In her first post with Nesta, Maryke shared that she met the woman when she greeted her while on her run.
"All of a sudden, she started running next to me. So I introduced myself, and she told me her name was Nesta. We only ran about 100m, and then she stopped by her house and told me that she’ll see me again tomorrow."
Netizens adore the bond
Many social media users—new and old—who followed the duo's journey were thrilled when Nesta received her running clothes and sent the two ladies words of encouragement and positivity.
@londi_mashozi told Maryke:
"I wish there were someone by my house who would have your patience with me. You’re such a lovely lady."
@thumamina90 shared their surprise at Nesta's physique:
"No way. Nesta is fit."
An emotional @nnyane_ commented:
"Yet another day crying for strangers on the internet."
Little girl welcomes domestic worker with hugs and kisses
In a related article, Briefly News reported about a domestic helper who received an adorable welcome from the family she works for, including excited dogs and a little girl who showered her with hugs and kisses.
Viewers on TikTok shared their love towards the video, praising the helper's beauty and sharing their stories of special bonds with domestic helpers.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za