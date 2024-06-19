A clip of a lady destroying her SIM card as a means to move on from her family left many people in their feelings

The TikTok footage gained a massive attraction online, gathering many views, thousands of likes, comments

Netizens reacted to the lady's clip as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages

A woman took to social media to open up about cutting ties with her toxic family. She shared a clip online.

A lady destroyed a SIM card to cut ties with her toxic family in a TikTok video. Image: @lerhm

Source: TikTok

Woman destroys sim and moves on from toxic family

Lerhm uploaded a video in which she unveiled herself destroying her SIM card. The lady disclosed to her viewers that she was cutting ties with her family for good.

In the TikTok footage, she can be seen cutting her Telkom SIM card, which was not an easy task for her, but it had to be done as she claims her family is "toxic."

The clip grabbed the attention of netizens, generating many views, likes and comments on the video platform.

Watch the video below:

People rally around the woman

Social media users supported the lady's action, flocking to her comments section to shower her with heartwarming messages.

Siziphiwe S.A shared:

"I had to cut them off at the age of 15. I am now 21, went to school, completed my matric, and now am doing my 3rd year without their help. I don't regret."

Miss Shuku added:

"It’s been 4years, and I’m at peace."

Abey Pule advised people saying:

"Appreciate your families while they are still alive cause once they pass on, you will remember them the most. I love my family and will never do that, no matter how badly they treated me."

Sbu MJ Mphahlele wrote:

"A decision I don't regret too... It's been 2 years, and I've never been happier. hope everything works out for you as well."

Mzansi woman leaves her toxic partner and family

Briefly News previously reported that starting over from scratch can be daunting for anyone, but Valencia Queens had no other choice.

The mother of two shared pictures of the room she had decorated on her own and uploaded them to the Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook group. The young woman stated that after being in a bad relationship with her partner and her family, the group motivated her to start afresh.

