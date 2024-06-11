“I Weirdly Support Her”: Woman Howls at Man Listening to Music Loudly on Bus

A woman decided to continuously howl at a man who was playing his music loudly on a bus for all to hear

The young lady took this action as a way to show the man that his music disturbed others the way her howling disturbed him

The howling passenger received lots of support from social media users who saw where she was coming from

A woman resorted to howling after a man played his music loudly on a bus. Images: @PicturesFoIder

Source: Twitter

A woman gave a man a taste of his medicine by howling at him after he played his music without headphones on a bus.

The video, shared on X by the account holder @PicturesFoIder, shows an Asian woman sitting on one side of the bus and a black man on the other. The seated woman howls at a passing passenger and then at the seated man. She then gets up to get close to the man, who tells her to get away from him.

After asking the man if he wants to beat her up, the woman points to the man's phone playing music and asks:

"What's that? What are you doing to everyone else's ears?

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The woman continues to howl, trying to prove to the man that the sounds she made are as annoying for him as his music played on the public mode of transportation is for her.

The following video contains the use of strong language:

X users agree with the woman's approach

While the sound may rub people the wrong way, many people showed the woman support and found fault in the man's choice to play his music loudly in the public vehicle.

@floridanow1 commented on the video:

"She is showing how offensive the sound is to those who want peace. She may be a little touched, but she makes her point."

@imeldamaguire shared what they did in a similar situation:

"I once sang opera-style out loud at a group of guys on the train playing their music out loud."

@JC_Midwest stated their opinion:

"I weirdly support her. This happens all the time at my local gym, sauna, elevator, you name it. It’s like they found the hack to max out the volume on their devices beyond the factory settings."

@anjusabu commended the woman:

"I wish I had her guts. Too many inconsiderate people do this in public spaces."

Woman dancing at a bus stop runs away after seeing gunmen

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a young South African woman who was casually filming a dance video at a bus station with a friend when five men with guns sent them fleeing.

This video went viral, leaving people with all sorts of questions. People were thrown by what led to this odd video and took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News