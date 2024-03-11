A TikTok user took to her TikTok account to show how Durban taxi driver's mood in the morning

The young lady captured a video in a taxi that rocked Gqom in high volume at 6:30 am

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the situation funny and some sharing how they would have handled it

A Durban taxi driver played loud Gqom music early in the morning for passengers. Images: @BFG Images, @BFG Images

Source: Getty Images

One TikTok user took to their account to post their experience with Durban taxis.

In the video uploaded by @_anathigasa, she is in a taxi full of passengers at 6:30 am. The taxi rocked Gqom like it was a nightclub on a Saturday. She said Durban taxi divers are built differently.

"Durban drivers are built differently ."

This shocked many online users, who also made fun of the situation. No one has the spirit to listen to such music at a high volume in the early morning, going to work. But, well, Durban has been known to be the home of Gqom, things like this tend not to surprise some Durbanites.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Durban taxi driver plays Gqom for passengers at 6 am

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the taxi driver rocking Gqom in the morning

The video garnered over 200k views, with many online users sharing funny statements.

@MANSELE laughed:

"loooool nantambama futhi musubuya yiso leso." ( Lol, even in the afternoon, its still the same thing)

@u.jessica felt envious:

"I’m ngl this would make my WHOLE DAY!."

@Lehlogonolo commented:

"I would walk to work."

@HER asked:

"Do they hear y’all when you ask to get off?"

@amohela wrote:

"Back in high school, this would have been my ideal morning routine ."

@MaNjomane Khulamini said:

"But we must normalise being quiet in the mornings."

@CherryCokeBottle loved:

"My favourite part this is how you jump-start your day."

Woman says taxi bae drops her off before allowing people in

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who hilariously said that her taxi driver bae doesn't allow anyone in until he drops her off.

In the video she uploaded, @sphe_duze is in the taxi, sitting behind the driver. The Quantum is empty, with only her and the driver. She pulled her follower's leg, saying her taxi driver's bae did not let anyone in until he dropped her off. Netizens found her hilarious.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News