A young woman commands respect – not just from her 15-seater taxi passengers but also as a confident driver who owns the road

A TikTok video shows her navigating the streets with ease, proving that talent behind the wheel isn't limited by gender or vehicle size

Her video highlights the transformative power of learning to drive – not just for practicality but for the independence and confidence it brings

A woman showed off driving a 15-seater taxi with confidence. Image: @thina.mac

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman took to social media to not only flex being a 15-seater passenger princess, but she can also get behind the wheel of one.

A TikTok video shared by @thina.mac shows the young woman confidently driving a Toyota Quantum taxi with ease and precision as she takes on the streets.

"Not only am I passenger princess, I will drive it ," she captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

Learning to drive is a lifelong skill that can open up many opportunities for work and travel, give you more freedom, and make your day-to-day life easier, First Self Drive explains.

Driving a minibus taxi isn't just a mode of transport; it's a symbol of empowerment and opportunity. This young woman's TikTok video shatters stereotypes and inspires others with her skill and confidence behind the wheel.

Mzansi impressed by the woman's driving

Netizens flooded the woman's post with positive comments, expressing how confident @thina.mac looked behind the wheel of the minibus taxi.

Maphepha Sihle Mlotshwa responded:

"Akekho umuntu wesifazane ongichaza njenga noh driver 15 seater☺️."

Thembi Inno Khumalo commented:

"I love your confidence ."

simzzngcaks said:

"Love it for you kesana.♥️."

Lolly Yacob wrote:

"Ma'am I am only looking at your toned biceps ."

voocy22 commented:

"This car comes with confidence, 20 years experience in driving and lastly FEAR FOKOL attitude."

happyonkarabetse1 said:

"I'm also a passenger princess but still afraid to drive it. So now m I'm impressed."

