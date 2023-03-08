A Johannesburg Toyota taxi driver was recorded on TikTok casually driving in a tight space past another oncoming taxi

The Toyota Quantum is a popular taxi brand in South Africa, with an average of close to a thousand sales per month

Despite the stigma surrounding taxi drivers in South Africa, they are an essential service to many students and members of the workforce

Toyota Quantums always find a way. @bryon.davel/TikTok

Weaving through tight spaces in traffic isn't for everyone - unless you watch too much F1 on Sunday's. South African taxi drivers went to University for that. This is the first commandment out of the taxi driver bible: "Where there is a wheel, there is a way."

A Johannesburg taxi driver - of Toyota make - proved this point in a recent post on TikTok where they casually drove in a tight space past another oncoming taxi. To the untrained eye, this is not impressive, but when you see them do with such ease frequently you reconsider that stance.

Toyota taxis might be the Ferrari's of the Joburg highway

Whether it's beating other drivers around corners and bending the rules to get their noses ahead on the road, taxi drivers are always in a race against time. You can watch the video below:

The Toyota Quantum is synonymous with the SA's taxi industry

The Quantum model by Toyota is an iconic and well-known taxi brand in South Africa. The Ses'fikile model, which belongs to the same group, can be spotted on the roads in nearly every city in the country.

According to Business Tech, Toyota claims that the Quantum holds a market-leading position in the minibus/panel van market, with an average of close to a thousand sales per month, the majority of which are in the dedicated Ses'fikile taxi specification.

“Newly developed MacPherson struts at the front provide excellent handling and stability, as well as ride comfort. In the rear, the new leaf spring suspension span has been increased by 200 mm, extending the bound stroke by an impressive 30 mm for a comfortable ride while enhancing handling and stability,” the Japanese carmaker said.

South Africans shared stories of Taxi's getting them places on time

For all the stigma taxi's have in SA they are an essential service to a large population of students and members of the workforce. More importantly, for all the eccentric driving, they get people to their destinations on time. Here is what some netizens had to say:

@Tumelo M said:

"I used to take taxis to my exam centre and I was never late. On my last year I got a car and I was always late for exams I learnt to respect them "

@yanga_Captain 6 added:

"Everyone is late but the ones in the taxi are early those one's "

@xCerealKillerx said:

"They're like cats. Can squeeze through any tight space"

@Anitha Nomagugu commented:

"they will create their own lane just to make sure you don't be late at work"

