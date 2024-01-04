A woman shared a TikTok video displaying how her man showers her with luxurious gifts

The TikTokker's significant other gifted her some high-end brands, including Michael Kors, to name just one

The online community reacted to the loved-up woman's spoils, with many wishing that they were in her shoes

A lady showed off elegant gifts she got from her man, leaving Mzansi wishing to be in her shoes. Images/ @_dlamini1

Source: TikTok

A lady showed off spoils from her man.

@_dlamini1 took to her TikTok account to show off some of the nice things her man got for her.

What kind of spoils did the lady get?

According to the video, some of the spoils the TikTokker got include some of the top-notch brands such as Michael Kors, Kelvin Klein Jeans, Daniel Wellington, and Country Road.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The TikTokker also used a background voice or voice-over that was too relevant to the video and was found funny by online users.

The background voice says there's no need to post your man. A man must be seen by his actions that he is in the picture.

See TikTokkers' reactions to the loved-up lady

The video got over 9K likes, with many TikTokkers loving the loved-up woman's content.

@Georgia Sykes said:

"Lol, love the voiceover!"

@boitympiko shared:

"Umuntu uk‘thandayo umbona nge zenzo. (A person who loves you will show you by actions.)"

@Nkuli_r commented:

"That black Galaxy boy bag has been sold out for quite some time now."

@ said:

"I need that Michael Kors bag."

@gcwali☀️ commented:

"This sound is so real."

Lady shows how dating a taxi driver gets her treated like royalty in his 15-seater

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed off how dating a taxi driver gets her treated like royalty in his 15-seater.

In the clip, Thato showed some of the loved-up moments and cute dates she shared with her taxi driver bae.

The video features Thato being a passenger princess of the 15-seater vehicle, going out on dates to eat delicious meals, going to the movies, being in the driver's seat and spending quality time together.

Netizens reacted to the video with sweet and funny comments. Several women even said they were influenced to consider dating a taxi driver.

Source: Briefly News