This woman has been blessed with a sister in law that she loves and who feels the same about her

TikTok user @zulubutter shared a sweet dance video done with her beautiful new sister and thanked her brother

Mzasi people took to the comment section to show love for the ladies, commenting on how blessed they are

This babe has been blessed with a sister who has become a best friend, too. Sharing a cute dance video they did, the two ladies went TikTok viral.

This sister-in-law bond had people bursting with happiness and pride. Image: @zulubutter

Source: TikTok

When your sibling marries someone, it is not a guarantee that you will be gaining the family you enjoy. This woman has been lucky to be blessed with a sister she loves and cherishes.

Cute sister-in-law dance video goes viral

TikTok user @zulubutter shared a sweet dance video she recorded with her sister-in-law. Captioning the video, the young lady thanked her brother for choosing a wife she loves and cherishes.

The video shows the two women dressed in house dresses, carrying buckets of water on their heads into the street. They dance their way around and beam with positive energy.

Take a look:

Mzansi loves the ladies' vibes

Seeing these two emitting bestie energy had many sharing stories of their sisters-in-law and the hopes of one day having the same bond.

Read some of the comments:

Khosi loves it:

“I love this kuyajabulisa sengathi ningaphathana kahle ngothando nenhlonipho so you can conquer any obstacle life might bring.”

Sandah Lwarh Hlaseli said:

“We need more sister-in-laws like you ”

KokowaTazz clapped:

“This is beautiful ; keep it up, ladies. Don’t allow anyone between you, only God Akere”

Lungile Mabuza said:

“I’m so happy for umakoti”

Woman shares love for groove despite sister-in-law's disapproval

Briefly News reported that a woman told people she would always be true to herself after marriage. The creator made it clear that she could not be told what to do.

The TikTok showed people what her sister-in-law told her to stay away from. The lady showed a video of herself doing exactly what the in-law forbade.

A woman, @mamugobs, posted a video on TikTok and shared her sister-in-law's rule about no groove allowed. The content creator cut off the family picture to show a video of herself drinking alcohol while partying.

Source: Briefly News