One brave neighbour became the hero of the day as he foiled thugs' plans in a viral clip

The TikTok footage showcases how the thieves were trying to break into someone's home

The clip captured the attention of many people online, gathering over 1.4 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

One gentleman saved the day with his heroic act in a viral video circulating on social media, and people applauded him.

A brave neighbour prevented thieves' plans in a viral video. Image: @tlwadile80

Source: TikTok

Brave neighbour foils thugs' plans

A courageous man braved himself as he stood up for his neighbour. Within two days of its publication, the footage shared by @tlwadile80 on the video platform had garnered over 1.4 million views and thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

In the clip, one of the thugs can be seen standing by the gate as he tries opening it. Eventually, he opens the gate, and the other thief is sitting in a blue car. The thief in the vehicle gets out as soon as the gate is opened. As they are about to enter, the brave neighbour comes out of his home, and the thugs go back into their car quickly.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Many online users were impressed by the brave neighbour's heroic gesture, and the clip amused some.

Watch the video below:

Netizens clap for the neighbour

Many people were amazed by the brave neighbour's gesture, and they took to the comments section to shower him with compliments while others expressed their thoughts.

85Sikhwas said:

"Reason why I prefer Town house than a stand-alone house."

Bongs1 added:

"That's why it's so important to get along with your neighbours."

Thavhanyedza Lucky expressed:

"That neighbour risk his life."

Figo was stunned:

"That was too risky, neighbour."

Lefatshe Moagi cracked a joke, saying:

"The neighbour is a true definition of "no weapon against me such prosper."

Makhodomccado praised the man:

"This's how the neighbourhood should be; we should help each other, guys. I salute this guy is a trusted neighbour."

Viral video shows highway robbery in Cape Town captured by drone

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a man robbing someone on the highway has gone viral, leaving many people in shock on the internet.

One man thought he got away with crime after he robbed someone on the road. The footage shared on the video platform by @grantblanckenberg shows a man standing on one of the highways in Cape Town. As the clip progresses, the man crosses the road and stops at a gry car where he began his mission.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News