Principal Gifts Teachers With Marking Care Packets, Video Melts Hearts in Mzansi
- An educator took to social media to showcase how their principal goes above and beyond for them
- In the clip, the woman unveiled the principal's heartwarming gestures towards his colleagues
- The online community were in awe of the grand gesture as they flooded the comments section with compliments
One teacher raved about how well the school principal cares for them, leaving many people envious.
Teacher shows off her marking care packet from the principal
A good working environment is what many people strive for in this generation, as it contributes to an individual's well-being and allows them to conduct their job to the best of their abilities. According to Indeed.com, a positive work environment is essential because it increases productivity, improves morale, fosters growth and promotes collaboration, and this lady is getting just that at her workplace.
A woman who goes by the TikTok handle @qwabekazi's manager seems to have grasped the idea of a good working environment. The young lady shared a video online showcasing the principal's heartwarming gestures towards herself and her colleagues.
@qwabekazi unveiled her marking care packet, which the principal had given her. The pack contained an Energade sports drink, biscuit, lollipop, chips, and other items, which left peeps in awe.
Watch the video below:
SA is in awe of the grand gesture
Many people were surprised by the principal's heartwarming gestures towards the teachers as they took to the comments section with praises, while others expressed their thoughts.
Zamahlubi Zizile Mti said:
"Mine could never! just a marking policy that states scripts should be marked and recorded in three days after writing."
Nelisa added:
"Can I come to your school, we didn’t even get a red pen."
Cia Bonga Great Nkab cracked a joke, saying:
"I won't qualify to work where there is peace and harmony, I'm used to war."
Essy gushed over the principal:
"Your principal understands Leadership and management."
Pomolemo1 commented:
"I’m going to send this to our school WhatsApp group, inspired."
