A Pick 'n-Pay in Johannesburg was compromised by a woman who looked like a seasoned pickpocket

One TikTok video shows the moment the criminal pulled off a daring stunt that was caught on CCTV footage

TikTok users were up in arms after seeing the brazen criminal, Pick 'n Pay spoke to Briefly News to shed light on the incident

A TikTok video shows the chilling moment a criminal targeted a woman at a Pick'n Pay in Alberton. The brazen theft happened in front of cameras.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A TikTok video of a Johannesburg Pick n Pay where a woman was stealing from a shopper and many were blown away. Image: @aliyasalie

Source: TikTok

Online users were amazed by the accused woman's methods for stealing. Many people were in awe of how the thief was determined to be successful.

Lady caught pickpocketing on CCTV

@aliyasalie posted a video of the incident at Pick 'n Pay Lemon Tree Mall in Alberton. The woman stole a shopper's cellphone. In the clip, the woman was trailing behind her victim.

Watch the video below to see how she pulled off her phone theft:

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Pick 'n Pay New Market discusses theft

Speaking to Briefly News, the Pick 'n Pay branch explained that it took security an hour to start searching for the thief after the victim complained, but they established she had an accomplice. The spokesperson of the branch in Alberton, Bruno Barradas, explained:

"Security tried to trace whether the pickpocket went through the till, but they had left the store after stealing. The next step was that we contacted centre security to ascertain if the pickpocket had come to the store with a vehicle but they confirmed they could not see the vehicle's registration number."

Pick 'n Pay's management also told Briefly News that they printed pictures of the suspect and her accomplice in their security rooms and other stores to keep a lookout. Bruno Barradas assured Pick 'n Pay customers that they are taking steps to keep shoppers safe:

"In addition, we have increased security presence on the shop floor. We are also investigating the installation of facial recognition camera screens.

SA is amazed by blatant criminal

Many people commented that the pickpocketing lady was persistent. Others were amazed that she was able to get so close to another person.

Z_Nel wrote:

"My anxiety and personal space could never."

Nonkosi Msimango added:

"I would've felt her behind me. My paranoia is looking good when I'm shopping."

Bafana wrote:

"I don't allow people to get too close to me when doing my shopping."

Yolande Mazibuko commented:

"Alberton is a hot spot lately , first Newmarket, now Lemon Tree."

Blessed wanted:

"Never allow someone to get that close to you!"

kefilwe M was amazed:

"Her persistence is on another level."

CCTVs of crimes worry Mzansi

There are many CCTV footage of crimes available on TikTok. One video shows when a lady tried to chase the man who grabbed her friend's phone.

CCTV records 3 people stealing a laptop

Briefly News previously reported that a security camera at Food Lover's Market in Stellenbosch recorded a crime by three people working together to steal. The video shows how they were able to get their hands on a woman's laptop.

The footage mortified people, and it got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. The video also had social media users feeling sorry for the theft victim.

@stargirlc___ posted the CCTV footage she got from Food Lovers Market. In the video, two people lingered very close to the victim's trolley, and one grabbed the laptop and passed it to the other.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News