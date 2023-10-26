South Africans reacted to a viral TikTok video showing a police van transporting household appliances

The video garnered over 200K views and Mzansi rallied behind the driver, suggesting government employees should enjoy the benefits of the job

The incident raises questions about police perks and officers' ability to use service vehicles for personal needs

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

With extensive background in South African socio-economic crime analysis at Isolezwe, Phumelele Nxumalo remains dedicated to comprehensive crime reporting at Briefly News.

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans are rallying behind a policeman who was captured on video driving a SAPS van with a load full of household appliances.

South Africans were left stunned by a police van with a load of household appliances. Images: Getty Images and @newsnexussa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Police van with appliances captured on video

The video posted by @newsnexussa on TikTok shows a police van transporting appliances, including a fridge and a bed, and got over 200,000 views.

Below is the video:

Mzansi rallies behind the driver

Mzansi supported the driver of the van in the comment section of the video, saying using a company car for personal errands is common practice.

Below are some of the comments:

ML Beauty Trap asked:

"What are the benefits of having a company car?"

MtakaPenny raised the point:

"It could be recovered from somewhere."

londynotlondon4 commented:

"Probably a member of the police force relocating to a different site."

user5378361571190 commented:

"All government employees pay tax and it's too much, they must use it for themselves, there's nothing wrong."

msethy5 remarked:

"You can't buy bread while working in a bakery?"

Che Ndaillah asyesyene asked the question:

"If you were the policeman and you buy groceries, would you call an Uber to take them home?"

Video shows man giving police wrong directions

In a previous report by Briefly News, a video of a man giving wrong directions to the police left Mzansi in stitches on TikTok. In the video, a man can be seen approaching a van and speaking to the police.

The TikTokker who posted the clip claimed that the person was her uncle and he was giving the police the wrong directions because he was the person they were looking for.

Man captured on video escaping from van

Previously Briefly News reported on a man was captured on video escaping from a police van in Vereeniging and netizens were left both amused and dumbfounded.

In the video shared by @tsitsichiumya on TikTok, the man can be seen crouched at the door of the van, ready to jump as he keeps checking the coast. The incident left netizens in disbelief as they poked fun at the man's bold getaway.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News