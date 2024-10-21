Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero expressed concern over the fraud allegations against his predecessor, Kabelo Gwamanda

The Al Jama-ah councillor and Community Development MMC was arrested and charged with fraud on Friday, 18 October 2024

South Africans vested in the events surrounding Gwamanda chirped on social media, with many critical of Morero's utterances

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero has implied that possible action could be taken against his predecessor Kabelo Gwamande. Images: @MariusL14985380, @ewnupdates

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero has confirmed that the fraud charges against his predecessor, Kabelo Gwamanda, met the minimum requirements for the step-aside rule to kick in.

It follows the Community Development Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) in the City of Johannesburg's (CoJ) arrest on Friday, 18 October 2024, after he handed himself over to Soweto police for alleged fraud.

Morero vows action against Gwamanda

According to the police report, the Al Jama-ah councillor accepted client payments in a purported funeral policy insurance Ponzi scheme in 2011.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

However, when it came time for policyholders to claim, after making monthly premiums, his company, Ithemba Lama Afrika, had allegedly moved from its Soweto offices.

Despite now facing a charge of fraud and his subsequent arrest, the Johannesburg City Council will not suspend Gwamanda.

This is according to the speaker, Nobuhle Mthembu, who said the ethics committee investigated alleged misconduct by councillors.

"That ensures accountability and transparency. But, to be sure, the executive mayor exercises authority concerning appointing and removing an MMC."

Gwamanda’s alleged fraud came to light when the Democratic Alliance (DA) mayoral candidate, Mpho Phalatse, lost the reins to Gwamanda last year and threatened to open a case against him over the alleged illegal activities.

According to SowetanLIVE, a probe by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in 2012 also revealed that he operated an illegal business and disappeared when beneficiaries came calling.

Mthembu said a councillor's arrest undermined the community's trust in those entrusted with the rule of law. She implored Morero, who later confirmed a way forward, to take the necessary steps against Gwamanda.

“The mayor should ensure that MMCs uphold the municipality's integrity. He [Morero] must take the necessary action, however difficult. Leadership demands courage and integrity."

On Monday afternoon, Morero said the charges his predecessor faced warranted the step-aside rule after the African National Congress (ANC) endorsed Gwamanda as its mayoral candidate in May 2023.

"As Mayor, I'm deeply concerned by MMC Kabelo Gwamanda's arrest. The developments deserve to be handled with a sense of urgency on behalf of the city's residents to ensure they don't impact service delivery," he said.

He said he would meet Gwamanda on 22 October for an official report.

"The situation meets the requirements for the step-aside rule to kick in."

ActionSA intended to refer the matter to the ethics committee after the ANC Gauteng branch claimed it had vetted him and was, therefore, distancing itself.

Meanwhile, Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks said the party has not decided whether to suspend Gwamanda yet, adding that the alleged crime reportedly happened before launching a political career.

Local vocals bash Morero online

@Malakoaneelvis wrote:

"Sometimes Dada must learn to keep quiet. He says nothing right, or that makes sense. He says it himself: It is [an] ANC rule, but he wants to apply it to his neighbour. Mxm."

@tiaanza said:

This is hilarious because this implies that the ANC actually deployed Gwamanda to mayorship, and Morero forgot that he isn't an ANC cadre."

@MoyaProf added:

"Morero must go for a drug test; the Nigerians have given him [an] overdos. It’s clear he is coming to work with babalas (hangover) and [is] now confusing Kabelo as [an] ANC member. What step-aside rule? Is Al Jama-ah-aj a subsidiary of GP ANC?"

@NicSolani noted:

"The Mayor is mixing things or he’s just a confused fellow. [The] same guy who said foreign nationals must be recruited to JMPD the other day."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News