A young woman with two kids decides to leave her abusive family after being victimised for struggling financially

To start again and rediscover inner peace for herself, the mother of two also left a relationship she had been in for six years

Many people were moved by her story and praised her for having the strength to try again all by herself

A single mother of two starts over and inspires Mzansi.

Source: Facebook

Starting over from scratch can be a daunting task for anyone, but Valencia Queens had no other choice.

The mother of two shared pictures of the room she had decorated on her own. Valencia uploaded the photos to the Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook group. The young woman stated that after being in a bad relationship with her partner and her family, the group motivated her to start afresh.

Valencia said:

"After being separated from a six year relationship. Getting back home to being abused by my mother and family for struggling financially.

"I have finally found my peace for me and my two kids. I don't have much but I am happy to have started, inspired by this group can't wait to post my progress"

Here are some of the images posted:

A young woman shares the interior design of her room. Images: Valencia Queens/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Built-in cupboards are showcased in the new interior design. Images: Valencia Queens/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Peeps are motivated by her decision to choose peace and a fresh start

Many people were moved by her story and praised her for having the strength to try again.

Here are some of the comments:

Maryline Banda said:

"Why are our mothers so abusive and cold hearted? My sister, God is good all the time and He will continue to bless you."

Nwabisa Gawe commented:

"Hi my babe, your place is beautiful and clean, where are you? I'd love to build a friendship with you, simply because I love your courage."

Precious Nomalanga Musembwa said:

"Correction, you have a lot. You have your kids, your peace and freedom. Above all, you are blessed with strength to start again and be a wonderful mom to your kids. God's richest blessings upon you sister, keep shinning".

Lawrence Nhlanhleni Zikode said:

"You taking the first step is the best thing. You will make it through with your kids. May God protect and inspire you to survive."

Chido Muchichwa commented:

"All the best. As for me, I'm sleeping on the floor right now. As long I am free."

