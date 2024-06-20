A Dutch lady left many people in Mzansi cracking jokes after she revealed that she had quit her job for her man

The TikTok video gained a massive attraction, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the stunner revelation as they flocked to the comments section with laughter

A woman from the Netherlands's revelation sent South Africans into a media frenzy, causing quite a huge stir online.

A Dutch lady shared that she quit her job to be with her South African man. Image: @joyceverwaaijen

Source: TikTok

Dutch woman quits her job to be with her SA man

One young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @joyceverwaaijen made a bold move that astonished many online users. The young lady expressed that she met her South African boyfriend while she was on holiday in Mzansi and fell in love with her bae.

@joyceverwaaijen went on to say that she had quit her job to move to Mzansi to be with her South African man. Her revelation startled many people online, and the clip generated many views, likes, and comments on the video platform.

Taking to her TikTok caption, she said:

"Is this what they call drunk in love? Anyway I think real love is always worth the risk."

Watch the video below:

SA cracks jokes in the comments section

The lady's antics entertained Mzansi netizens as they flooded the comments section poking fun at her while others simply laughed it off.

Zama said:

"My sister. Go back to work, please."

Lala expressed:

"We don’t have electricity on this side sis, but yes, I support love."

Mrs - Pru cracked a joke, saying:

"Yhoooo, my sister you are braver than David hitting Goliath with a stone."

Lanita wrote:

"Woza makoti, here we choose indoda over everything. You are welcome sisi."

Anina Fouché expressed:

"Never give up a job for a man, unless you are unhappy in the job."

www.lee01 commented:

"Feeling sorry for mogal. congratulations, babe. I hope for the best."

Source: Briefly News