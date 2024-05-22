A lady plugged South Africans with a trip to Cape Town for less than R5K, and netizens were shocked

In the TikTok clip, the stunner showed off the various places for accommodation with prices

Mzansi reacted to the lady's clip as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

One woman took it upon herself to inform online users about how to enjoy a trip to Cape Town for less than R5K, and people questioned her math skills.

A lady plugged SA with a trip to Cape Town for less than R5k in a TikTok video. Image: @zandile08

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs SA with trip to Cape Town for less than R5k, and Mzansi is not convinced

TikTok user @zandile08 showed people that they could enjoy a fantastic trip to Cape Town for less than R5. In the video, she unveiled how she first booked her flight, which she booked to fly in on February 16th and fly out on February 19th.

@zandile08 said that flights varied from about R2.5K to R2.6K. She also recommended that people check between Google flights and cheap flights before booking on any other platform.

The young lady then showed off the various places to find accommodation in Cape Town, such as the ONOMO Hotel Cape Town—Inn On The Square. @zandile08 said the hotel's review is quite good, and it would cost R4K for three nights.

The young lady said the following:

"So looking at the R2.5 for flight and the R2K for accommodation, that costs you about R4.5K, so there it is less than R5K; this place is, of course, too cute and breakfast included."

The stunner said the rooms are small, but since Cape Town has many things to do, she would not spend much on accommodation. She then unveiled another hotel, the Colosseum Luxury Hotel, and said it would cost R6K for three nights with breakfast included. At the end of the clip, she showed The Onyx Apartment Hotel, which cost R8K.

People were not convinced with the woman's plug as they called her out in the comments section on her maths skills, saying:

"With love and light, but I’m still trying to figure out the less than R5k part?"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts with mixed feelings

Many people were unconvinced with the lady's plug as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Fistoz1096 said:

"Maths is not adding up."

BMR asked:

"How did you get to 4.5k when adding R4000 and R2500."

Brighton Dube added:

"This maths my sister, aowa! Iphi i5K lana?"

MARISKA HARRY cracked a joke, saying:

"It’s giving minister of department of education maths."

Affordable hidden gem outside Cape Town sparks mixed reviews

Briefly News previously reported that a clip of an affordable holiday home in Montagu, a small town outside of Cape Town, had some people in awe of the price while others were sceptical about the area.

James and Kirsty Hughes, the TikTok account holders of @cabin_fever_cpt, posted a short video showing a bird's-eye view of HIDE | MONTAGU.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News