A woman went on TikTok to show social media users a mini stepper she found on Takealot

The R598 purchase boasts an array of features, including the fact that it does not occupy a lot of space

People in the woman's comment section felt differently about the product and shared their experiences

A woman shared a Takealot mini stepper, which sparked mixed reviews. Images: @nothandohlope

Source: TikTok

Providing fellow shoppers with inexpensive finds from online stores can be helpful. However, not everyone will have the same reaction to suggested items.

This was the case when a woman who uses the TikTok handle @nothandohlope shared that a mini stepper item she bought from Takealot worked wonders for her, but most social media users could not agree.

According to Takealot, the Mini Stepper Fitness Exercise Machine features a hydraulic foot-climbing mechanism, has a computer monitor and does not occupy much space. The weight loss equipment also displays the number of up and down movements for its user.

Although the TikTokker shared a screenshot of the mini stepper being R598, the price on the website since changed.

In the video @nothandohlope posted, she shared a look at the home gym equipment. The clip then cuts to the lady showing off her slim figure due to the Takealot find.

It is clear that @nothandohlope is happy with her purchase, as the sound she uses over the video says:

"Show me something that TikTok overhyped but actually got it right. Baby, for me, it's this."

Watch the video below:

Internet users have mixed reactions over mini stepper

People gathered in the woman's comment section to share their two cents on the Takealot product.

@tshegowilson shared that their mini stepper is loud, which led @portia_dn to comment:

"I also stopped using mine because of the noise. Tenants were complaining. Oiling it didn't work."

@janemasingi responded to @misnadia3 asking how people deal with the rattling sound:

"Try putting a mat underneath. Mine was making sounds but ever since, I no longer place it directly on the floor. There are no sounds."

A concerned @youngermnyamana wrote:

"I want to buy it, but the reviews scare me."

Woman calls Takealot out for unnecessary packaging

Briefly News recently reported on a woman who hilariously called Takealot out for flooding her home with unnecessary delivery boxes.

The woman's TikTok video led to a conversation of 500 comments under her post, which attracted 140K views in just a day. Many pointed out Takealot's ignorance of global warming as they often produce too many wasteful materials.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News