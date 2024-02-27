A woman took to social media to share a video of a Cape Town homeware store that caught her attention

Comparing the store to other home outlets, the footage shows the kitchenware and handy goodies available at ValueCo

The TikTok video left many netizens impressed and intrigued as they showed a keen interest in shopping there

A woman on TikTok shared a video of a Cape Town homeware store called ValueCo. Image: @zoarlewis

A woman had homeware lovers amazed after sharing a video showing a budget-friendly home Cape Town store that had impressive items at low prices.

Cape Town woman finds homeware gem

A TikTok video shared by Zoar Lewis shows her sharing a view of the different aisles and the various products available at the store called ValueCo.

Beautiful glassware, pots and pans, containers, cutlery, kitchenware and everything in between were featured in the vlog-style video as Zoar showed some of the things that caught her attention.

"POV: You find a walk-in store that is a combo of Takealot, Pep Home, Mr Price Home, etc.," Zoar captioned the post.

Home store has SA intrigued

Several netizens shared how they also loved the store and all its goodies, while others were curious to know where it was located.

H A N N A H S C H U B E R T said:

"There is also another one in Tyger Valley Mall - honestly the shop ever! they have EVERYTHING you could possibly want or need."

RomyBee wrote:

"There is also one in Parow Centre."

Rachel said:

"This is so cool, please drop the location ."

Taylor Dale Swanepoe commented:

"Yoh yoh. As soon as the pay drops. I am making bad decisions ."

Monique Kemp said:

"I love ValueCo. Never leave the shop empty handed ."

