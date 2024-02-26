A content creator took to social media to reveal various things she received from Cosmetic Connections

In the video, she showcased all the hair products she bought from the store, which impressed peeps online

Social media users loved the lady's video and thanked the stunner for the plug as they rushed to her comments section

A young woman shared helpful items she got from Cosmetic Connections for R555.30. Netizens thanked her for the plug and asked for more tips.

A South African lady unveiled her hair product haul from Cosmetic Connections in a TikTok video. Image @bakhona1

Source: TikTok

Mzansi woman shares hair product plug

In a video shared by @bakhona1 on TikTok, the young lady shared the various items which she received, costing up to R555.30. The first team she showed off was a hair product named Coco Repir, and she revealed that the whole kit cost R310.60. The set of things she showed off was yet another hair product titled Aunt Jackie's. The stunner also received Ultimate Extra Mega Hold Hair Spray 300ml and a free hair brush.

Online users were impressed as the video attracted many views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People loved the woman's hook-up

Many online users loved the lady's plug as they flocked to her comments to thank her for the helpful tips, while others inquired about how one can order from the company.

Layla said:

"Thank you! Curly hair products are so expensive - a fellow curly girl."

Basetsana Manaka wrote:

"Shocked at the first products already."

Badu gushed over the company, saying:

"Cosmetic connection is the girl she thinks she is!! They deliver quickly too."

SimpLu added:

"One thing about cosmetic connection??? you will spend and not regret a single purchase."

Nobuhle wrote:

"The way things are so cheap, I thought they sold fakes."

