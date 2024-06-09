The 2024 Comrades Marathon is underway in Durban, and a South African has stood out with his mission

South African-born athlete Graham Wills will take on an 85km run for the Comrades Marathon in a unique way

The Pietermaritzburg-born Comrades Marathon contestant says he is competing for more than just a medal

A South African competitor in the Comrades Marathon has made a big impression. Graham Wills, originally from KZN, will make an outstanding contribution.

KZN man determined to run the 2024 Comrades Marathon barefoot to raise money for the homeless. Image: Petri Oeschger / Pgiam

Source: Getty Images

The South African athlete, now based in London, will be running the Comrades Marathon for a greater cause. South Africans were blown away by the details about the athlete's mission.

Comrades Marathon contestant to run barefoot

According to The Witness, Graham Willis will be running the Comrades Marathon on behalf of the homeless. The man originally from Pietermaritzburg said that he's running to fulfil a desire in his heart. He said:

"My participation is about sending a strong message out there, overcoming those obstacles on the road and to fulfill my annual mission."

Graham said running the Comrades Marathon on 9 June 2024 barefoot will not be easy, and he is prepared to experience pain and blisters. He has prepared for the race by running 10 to 15 km a day in the morning, doing long runs over the weekends, and taking part in other qualifying marathons. He will be running on behalf of the charity Rain for a Roof, which is a campaign by One Life Foundation, and he hopes to raise R200k.

SA applauds Comrades Marathon barefoot runner

Graham's mission in the 2024 Comrades Marathon touched online users. After seeing details of his efforts, many wished him well.

Lamlanie Dingiswayo commented:

"No he can't do that it's dangerous to run on barefoot ,blisters and limitation of physical movement after! He ll be admitted!"

Hazel Claassen wrote:

"I'm sure his done it in London. He can do it here."

Umuntu Omnyama said:

"Organise a wheelchair for him and a bottle of whiskey after the race."

Roslyn Rose wrote:

"Well done to him. He's raising funds, and is willing to bleed for his convictions. Support, don't just criticise."

Bantiki Spørtz Segacwi wished Graham well:

"I wonder if is been training with barefoot... All the best man."

Themba Khuzwayo cheered:

"Because there are no thorns on the road he will surely finish the race as long as he's not going to smash big toe against the tar."

Jean Bhana added:

"Very brave to attempt this barefoot so let's wish him thd best and its for a worthy cause."

