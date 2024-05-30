Mamelodi Sundowns Star Grant Kekana Started a Foundation Under His Name: “I Had a Village Behind Me”
- The Mamelodi Sundowns player Grant Kekana started an NGO foundation under his name, GK Foundation
- The soccer player will be hosting a Golf Day fundraiser on Saturday, June 15 2024, at the prestigious Euphoria Golf and Lifestyle Estate
- The footballer mentioned that in years to come, he wants to be remembered as a social activist
The Mamelodi Sundowns player Grant Kekana has ventured into something other than football and is giving back to the community.
Grant Kekana starts his own NGO foundation
It is not every day that you see a soccer player taking the initiative to give back to his people. The Mamelodi Sundowns defender has started his own NGO foundation, GK Foundation.
According to Daily Sun, Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana's son geared up for his upcoming Golf Day fundraiser, which will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2024. at the prestigious Euphoria Golf and Lifestyle Estate.
He told the publication that it took him a lot of hard work and sacrifices to get where he is now, and it is time that he does something for the less privileged:
"I had a village behind me - be it a supportive parent, a great teacher or a caring coach. Whatever path I chose, I knew I'd enjoy their unconditional support.
"It’s clear to me that every privilege I’ve enjoyed, no matter how deserved, comes with the responsibility to pay it forward. I've been raised, taught, and coached to give back more than I take, making things a bit easier for those who follow."
Kekana further mentioned that he wants to be recognised as a footballer and remembered as a social activist in the future.
He said:
"I want to discover the next Grant Kekana. While many might assume that a professional footballer would naturally focus on developing the men's game, my identity goes beyond my success on the field."
Julius Malema shares special shoutout to Grant Kekana
In a previous report from Briefly News, the president of the EFF, Julius Malema, shared a special shoutout to Masadawana defender Grant Kekana for his performance during the match.
He wrote:
"Well done, my boy. A soldier must die with his boots on."
