The EFF president Julius Malema shared a special shout to Bafana Bafana player Grant Kekana on Twitter

Julius Malema complimented the Masandawana's defender for his excellent performance during the AFCON23 semi-final match

The Mamelodi Sundowns player responded to Malema's tweet on social media and showed love to him

EFF President Julius Malema shared a special shoutout to Grant Kekana. Image: @julius_sello_malema, FADEL SENNA

Source: UGC

With Bafana Bafana defeated by Nigeria's Super Eagles in their semi-final match at the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast, many celebrities and politicians showered the team with love for how they had their hearts to the game and played it well.

Julius Malema shares a special shoutout to Grant Kekana

Shortly after the much-anticipated semi-final game between Bafana Bafana and the Super Eagles, the president of the EFF political party, Julius Malema, shared a special shoutout to the Masadawana defender, Grant Kekana for his performance during the match.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Well done my boy. A soldier must die with his boots on."

See the post below:

The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player also then responded to Malema's tweet and showed him love.

He wrote:

"My President❤️"

See the post below:

Fans are proud of Grant Kekana

Many social media users flooded Grant's comment section with heartfelt messages letting him know that they are proud of him. See some of the responses below:

@JVCK89 said:

"Played well this tournament "

@NasiphiMbava wrote:

"You had to take one for the team. Hard luck on your loss majita."

@nkerelang complimented:

"Well done. That red card could have given us the trophy could be prouder of you. May this be the foundation of great things to come"

@ern_music shared:

"You saved us there! You've played well the entire tournament...We are super proud of you..."

@M_JOE012 responded:

"Proud of you."

@sam_xgx tweeted:

"Well done for taking that card you’re a hero in my eyes. It would have been 2-0 "

@SygnorJayt commented:

"What a solid performance. We are grateful."

@Dumisan63839075 mentioned:

"You did well man. Thank you so much for solid defense with Mvala."

Muthi for Bafana’s upcoming game with Nigeria?

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans are excited and nervous about the semi-final clash between Bafana Bafana and Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The boys defeated Cape Verde in their quarterfinal game on Saturday. We spoke to traditional healer Gogo Skhotheni about whether she would contribute some of her magic to help the boys succeed.

Source: Briefly News