A stunning firefighter's Twitter video supporting Bafana Bafana made waves before the AFCON semifinal

South African men were amazed by the beautiful woman in uniform and showered her with compliments

The firefighter's looks had some gents joking about dropping their intentions to pursue Cape Verdean beauties

A video of a firefighter cheering on Bafana Bafana grabbed Mzansi men's attention. Image: @zinhlendawonde

A beautiful firefighter showed her support for Bafana Bafana. She posted a video that set Twitter/X timelines on fire.

SA woman supports for Bafana Bafana

The clip was uploaded on her account @zinhlendawonde before the anticipated AFCON semifinal between South Africa and Nigeria. She is seen flashing her gorgeous smile while chilling inside a fire truck.

Her support for Bafana Bafana caught the attention of tweeps, sparking admiration and excitement.

Captivates South African men

South African men couldn't help but gush over the stunning woman in uniform, flooding the comments section with compliments.

Watch the video below:

SA gents joke about Cape Verde

Some gents joked about ditching their plans to pursue Cape Verdean beauties after being captivated by the firefighter's charm.

See some of the comments below:

@DawanaSky joked:

"Angisayi eCape Verde."

@nkudjan mentioned:

"Lol, I've sent a formal resignation to men's conference happening in Cape Verde. ‍♂️"

@Morganical00 stated:

"It’s too late I’m already in Cape Verde, you are beautiful though."

@Thembis6628458 tweeted:

"If Bafana Bafana doesn't win you are going to work overtime."

@Lindani_M47 wrote:

"Tell you what, I'm betraying the gents and ditching bro code. I'm no longer going to Cape Verde just to be close to you."

@MichaelMaemu said:

"To hell with Cape Verde, our Queens are beautiful. "

@NunguSompisi added:

"There is fire in my heart. "

