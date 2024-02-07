Nigeria are through to the AFCON final after defeating South Africa in a nailbiting semifinal match

The Super Eagles clinched a victory in the penalty shootouts, securing their place in the final round

Despite the loss, South Africans on social media said Bafana Bafana made them proud and exceeded their expectations

Nigeria secured a spot in the AFCON finals after defeating South Africa. Image: @NGSuperEagles

Nigeria's football team Super Eagles have advanced to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals. The squad beat Bafana Bafana in a tense match on Wednesday 7 February.

Nigeria vs South Africa

It was a dramatic game that went on until penalty shootouts at Stade Bouake in Ivory Coast.

Nigeria beat South Africa 4-2 in penalties following a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes. They will face Ivory Coast or DR Congo in the tournament's final.

Bafana Bafana's AFCON performance

Mzansi football fans are showing Bafana Bafana love even though they suffered devastating a loss.

The local team earned many people's respect with their stellar performance knocking out top teams such as Morocco.

See some of the comments below:

@Fierc33 said:

"Nigerians won't understand how proud we South Africans are of Bafana Bafana they proved the haters wrong us making it to the semifinals."

@_marcoxs mentioned:

"Tbh that was a nice game, can't even be mad because Bafana Bafana fought hard for us."

@Lukhanyo___ wrote:

"Bafana Bafana exceeded my expectations! I’ll give them that!"

@SimangW_Sibande tweeted:

"Despite the results, we are proud of our Bafana Bafana. They played their heart out. They should also hold their heads high."

@Ayanda_Lloyd commented:

"So proud of Bafana Bafana. "

@coded336 shared:

"Bafana Bafana almost gave me a heart attack. But the Super Eagles were the better team. Congratulations Nigeria."

@TheRealPaniki added:

"Bafana Bafana made us fall in love with them again."

