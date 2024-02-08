Minister Zizi Kodwa praised Bafana Bafana for their performance at AFCON 2023, calling them an inspiration and highlighting their role in preparing for the World Cup

Social media users commended Kodwa for his support, congratulating the team and expressing pride in their achievements

Some comments also mentioned specific players' performances and suggested areas for improvement in future tournaments

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has congratulated Bafana Bafana for flying the South African flag high, despite losing their match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Minister Zizi Kodwa hailed Bafana Bafana for their performance at the AFCON. Image: @bafanabafanarsa and @Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Zizi Kodwa praises Bafana Bafana

Taking to his official social media page after the match, Minister Kodwa said Bafana Bafana is an inspiration to many. He also added that the national football team's performance at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament drew Mzansi closer to the World Cup. The post's caption read:

"You fought like warriors at AFCON @BafanaBafana. You are an inspiration to many with your performances in the tournament. Through you, we now have sufficient building blocks for the next World Cup. Phambili Bafana Bafana! #BafanaPride #AFCON2023."

Mzansi lauds Minister Kodwa for supporting Bafana Bafana

Social media users hailed Zizi Kodwa for supporting the team. Many shared the same sentiments with him and congratulated Bafana for making the country proud.

@mmboneni3 said:

"Proud of you boys, we love you."

@KingNema_Jnr wrote:

"Salute to the boys, coach and technical team."

@mondliendzum added:

"But Percy Tau is always absent from the pitch I really don't understand why they didn't substitute that guy. Well done Bafana."

@WNomanqina wrote:

"Never thought this day would come... Well done Boyz... Enkosi Sandluluba for your words of encouragement.....proudly South African "

@Lsgthedj added:

"Thanks, Minister. Credit to the technical team and players. This is a great foundation for the next WC quals. Ensure Hugo Broos stays after this tournament he will lead us to greater things. We just need a strikers/forward specialist, like Benni, to come help our boys at the top."

@cmogano42 noted:

"Congratulations to the boys, they really pushed themselves beyond expectations. Proud of them indeed. We need to build from this core going forward."

