Makhadzi sent a shoutout to Bafana Bafana on their efforts in the AFCON 2023 semi-finals

The singer congratulated the team and left Mzansi in stitches at her English

Netizens dragged Khadzi over another English blunder, which helped cushion the blow from Bafana's loss

Makhadzi was dragged over her message showing love to Bafana Bafana. Images: makhadzisa, bafanabafanarsa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi congratulated Bafana Bafana on their semi-final heroics against Nigeria. The national team sadly lost during the penalties, and Khadzi showed them some love, but her English bundles didn't make it to the party.

Makhadzi shows love to Bafana Bafana

Our girl Makhadzi congratulated the national soccer team after going head to head with Nigeria in the AFCON 2023 semi-finals. Despite her well-wishes, Bafana Bafana didn't make it through to the finals, but that didn't stop Khadzi from showing them some love.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, the Mapara singer joined the conversation and praised the boys on their efforts, saying they fought a good fight - but her English fought harder:

"But they plaid, shem. They foght."

Mzansi trolls Makhadzi's English

Another day, another English blunder by Makhadzi and Mzansi can never get enough of it.

Her latest, however, ignited jokes among South Africans about sending Nigerians back to their home country after Bafana's recent loss, where even bad grammar can get you trolled - or deported:

segosta93 was disappointed:

"Bathong, mzala. You didn’t even try!"

GodessOshun said:

"She speaks English the same way white people pronounce our names."

MakofaneDimphoo joked:

"You’re also getting deported tomorrow."

EMKEM_Mike wrote:

"At least you have a few thousands in the bank."

Kearabile_ advised:

"It's not a must to post in English!"

saints_chango defended Makhadzi:

"In her defence, she once mentioned on IG live that her English is not good, but she can't address people in vernac because she wants to be understood. Please give her a chance!"

Wouter Kellerman supports Bafana Bafana

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions as Grammy Award winner, Wouter Kellerman showed his support for Bafana Bafana.

Ahead of their clash with Nigeria, the renowned flautist sent words of encouragement to the national team:

"Make the nation proud; we believe in you. Go Bafana Bafana!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News