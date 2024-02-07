Makhadzi sent an encouraging message to the South African national football team, Bafana Bafana, ahead of their match against Nigeria's Super Eagles

Social media is filled with prayers from South Africans for Bafana Bafana's success, with celebrities like Wouter Kellerman and Mark Fish also showing support

Makhadzi's video message, shared by Minister Zizi Kodwa, expressed her pride in being South African and her hope for Bafana Bafana to bring home the trophy

Makhadzi has taken to social media to wish the country's national football team well in their upcoming match against Nigeria's Super Eagles.

Makhadzi has shown love to Bafana Bafana ahead of their match against Nigeria. Image: @makhadzisa and @bafanabafanarsa

Makhadzi sends encouraging message to the Super Eagles

Social media is awash with South Africans praying for Bafana Bafana to win their semi-final match against Nigeria. Fans from the two countries have been going back and forth on the streets, hoping their teams will proceed to the finals.

Many celebrities including Grammy winner Wouter Kellerman and former Bafana Bafana star Mark Fish have all posted about the upcoming game. Makhadzi also sent a message and urged the players to do their best.

Speaking in a video shared by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa on his official X/ Twitter page, Makhadzi said she is proud to be a South African. The Ghanama singer wished Bafana Bafana well and urged them to bring the Africa Cup of Nations trophy home to Mzansi. The post's caption read:

"More and more artists are showing their support to @BafanaBafana. Ndo livhuwa nga maanda @MakhadziSA #BafanaPride #AfCON2023."

Mzansi reacts to Makhadzi's video

The video of Makhadzi sharing some words of encouragement with Bafana Bafana received mixed reactions from social media users. Others even urged Minister Kodwa to do something about loadshedding during the game.

@Asive43012406 said:

"We won't be able to support them, because they are not Springbok so Loadshedding will continue as normal."

@OjayTsime commented:

"When is @Eskom_SA going to show their support??"

@mr_shimmy wrote:

"Makhadzi wavhorine."

Penny Lebyane taps into AKA's energy ahead of Bafana Bafana's match against Nigeria

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Penny Lebyane is rallying behind the country's national football team Bafana Bafana in their semi-final match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria. The star shared one of AKA's old tweets as she wished the boys well.

We all know South Africa and Nigeria are rivals on social media. Fans from the two superpowers are always at each other's throats fighting for dominance. The late rapper AKA was among the few SA celebs who always stood by his country no matter what was happening.

