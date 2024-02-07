Eskom announced that the country would experience loadshedding during the African Cup of Nation semi-final clash between Bafana Bafana and Nigeria

The two teams are expected to clash on 7 February at 8 pm, and Eskom will be loadshedding during that time

South Africans had a lot of conspiracy theories about why this was happening and compared this to when the Springboks were playing

South Africans are livid that there will be loadshedding during the AFCON clash between Bafana Bafana and Nigeria. Images: AJ Paulsen and Kelvin Murray

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were displeased after learning that there would be loadshedding during Bafana Bafana's match with Nigeria on 7 February. Eskom announced that load-shedding would persist the entire day until further notice.

Loadsheding to disrupt AFCON clash

According to TimesLIVE, loadshedding will disrupt the Bafana Bafana vs Nigeria clash at the AFCON. The two countries are expected to meet after Bafana Bafana defeated Cape Verde during the quarterfinals. Eskom revealed that Stage 2 will be implemented from the afternoon until further notice, the power system will be implemented, and any changes will be communicated.

South Africans fuming at loadshedding

NEtizens on Facebook were visibly upset by the announcement of loadshedding—some shared conspiracy theories about what was happening.

Hlax Hlalele Mahlaela said:

"We get it. The Springboks have a better track record than Bafana Bafana. But the discrimination of loadshedding from the government is destroying this beacon of unity the sports fraternity is trying to bring to the people."

Themba Khuzwayo added:

"This shows who exactly is in control of this country. ANC has been fooling us, saying the country is in the hands of those who were previously disadvantaged."

Syabonga Blangwe pointed out:

"The 'Stronger Together' hype is nonexistent when it's Bafana Bafana. Not a single private company encouraged its staff to wear Bafana Bafana."

Sanele Issa observed:

"Only because it's Bafana Bafana. If it was rugby, then this would've been a different story."

Robson Moyo remarked:

"During the Rugby World Cup, there was no loadshedding."

Phenyo Segaetsho remarked:

"This is Apartheid."

