Eskom announced that Koeberg's Unit 1 has completed a load rejection test

This test is said to bring the unit one step closer to being able to generate electricity

South Africans roasted Eskom and pointed out that the test completion made no difference to the daily loadshedding

South Africans are fed up with loadshedding, despite Koeberg's unit 1 improving. Images: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Vladimir Vladimirov

Eskom was excited to announce that Koeberg's Unit 1 completed a full load rejection test, which is the final step to ensuring that it regains its generative power. South Africans quickly shut the utility's energy down and expected to know how loadshedding was happening despite such a development.

Koeberg completes load rejection test

Koeberg station in the Western Cape is expected to have one unit returned to service after it was disconnected from the national grid. According to eNCA, new steam generators were installed, and the government encouraged Eskom to plan on testing unit 2 to return to action and provide the country with much-needed electricity. A load rejection test occurs when a system is tested to see if it can handle the sudden load loss. Eskom's X, formerly Twitter, account @Eskom_SA shared the news with Mzansi. Read the tweet here.

South Africans not pleased

Netizens were incensed and thoroughly roasted Eskom on a bed of hot coals.

Maki Marish asked:

“What happened to loadshedding will be over by December 2023?”

Phaahle pointed out:

“We’re supposed to believe that loadshedding is a real issue.”

Matthe Kanniah joked:

“Consistency without fail. Reliable disruptions. I love that you guys never let us down with disappointment.”

Vho elon Masakhane pointed out:

“But let’s be honest: it’s January, and your engineers drank all their money, after which they sabotaged the systems to get loadshedding overtime pay.”

Goolam added:

“It’s impossible for so many breakdowns all at once. Call it what it is: sabotage. This is just the start. People associated with Zuma will intensify efforts to sabotage you.”

Paul Mathai was unimpressed.

“Back to the rubbish.”

PhotographicFloridian:

“Electric is overrated anyway.”

